Soccer: Bulls, Eagles battle for 3-4A title – Decatur, Bridgeport clinch top two seeds

Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Decatur, Decatur Soccer, Soccer

With two matches left, the Bridgeport Bulls and Decatur Eagles have clinched the top two seeds in District 3-4A.

But the district title remains up for grabs and if the two won Tuesday, their matchup Friday in Decatur would turn into a league championship match. The two kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

Bridgeport headed into Tuesday’s game with Hirschi with a two-point lead on Decatur, 15-13. Bridgeport would claim its second straight district championship with a win Friday or a Decatur loss or tie Tuesday.

With wins Tuesday and Friday, Decatur would take over the top spot based on goal differential. Decatur headed into Tuesday with a plus-10 in goals and Bridgeport plus-6.

Decatur padded its lead in goal differential with a 3-0 victory over Hirschi on Friday. Daniel Inguanzo, Armando Benitez and Victor Guadiana.

Bridgeport picked up a 2-1 victory over Burkburnett – its fourth straight win after three straight draws to open district. Jesus Aguilar and Giovanni Martinez scored for the Bulls Friday.

Both Decatur and Bridgeport matchups have been tight this season. The two battled to a 2-2 draw in the first game with Efrain DeLuna scoring in the final minute.

Bridgeport beat Decatur 1-0 Feb. 27 with an Aguilar goal in the second half.