Soccer: Brownwood stops Sissies

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Soccer

The Brownwood Lady Lions fought through a stiff south wind to punch in a pair of first-half goals on the way to a 3-0 victory over the Bridgeport Sissies in the 4A Region I bi-district game at Mineral Wells Friday.

Davalynn Monroe booted in the first goal for the Lady Lions. Madison Chesser added the second goal in the 18th minute.

Carley Person used the wind to bend a goal inside the back post in the 48th minute to close the scoring.

Brownwood controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the game, limiting Bridgeport’s opportunities.

“They beat us to the ball and played well,” said Bridgeport coach John Tuggle. “They worked the ball around us well.

“The kids played hard.”

The loss ends the Sissies’ season at 7-7-4. The program finished second in District 3-4A and made the playoffs for the second time in only its second season.

“We went from third to second in district,” Tuggle said. “Our numbers are good. We’re excited to go into next year. We’ll grow on this year.”