Soccer: Bridgeport looks to follow up district title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Soccer

The Bridgeport Bulls experienced a magical run in their inaugural soccer season last year.

The Bulls won the 3-4A title and reached the area round before falling on penalty kicks to Pampa.

Now, the Bulls look for a strong follow-up that begins Thursday at the Chisholm Trail Tournament against Denton.

“It’s a big one to follow up with such a short history,” said Bridgeport coach Ben Parks. “We had a good group of players. Most of the time, you are building. After our first year, we’re rebuilding after losing so many seniors. But our guys are hungry and are working hard.”

The Bulls went 12-8-2 last season.

Bridgeport will have a new look up front after graduating its top two scorers Uriel Betancourt and Alex Martinez. Betancourt scored 18 goals to earn 3-4A MVP.

“We’re going to have guys step up. It’ll be more of a collective effort,” Parks said. “We’ve got pieces there to do it.”

Parks pointed to Juan Amador and midfielders Miguel Olmos and Eric Aguilar as potential goal scorers.

Aguilar was a vital part of the Bulls’ backline last year but will be moving up.

“He’s an extremely versatile player,” Parks said. “Last year, he was way too crucial at the back. This year, we need him in the midfield where he can influence the game on offense.”

Bridgeport will be part of a new-look District 3-4A that has only four teams – Decatur, Burkburnett and Wichita Falls Hirschi. All four teams will advance to the playoffs and will play each other three times in district play.

“It’s hard playing everyone twice and now you’re playing a third time,” Parks said.

The Decatur Eagles took fourth last year in district, going 3-4. The Eagles fell to Stephenville 2-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Eagles start the season Thursday at the Princeton Tournament.

“Practice has been going good. We have a couple of guys injured right now,” said Decatur coach Wes Campbell.

The Eagles graduated leading scorer Juan Tapia last year’s 3-4A Offensive Player of the Year. The Eagles also will be looking to rebuild its back line.

“We’ve got some holes to fill,” Campbell said.

The Eagles do return Jaime Prado to the frontline and keepers Juan Patino and Jorge Aguilar.’