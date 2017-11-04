Slidell’s Horner improves from previous year

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

In his second try at the Old Settlers Park 5K course, Slidell’s Hunter Horner improved his time and finish.

Horner ran an 18:02 to finish 37th Saturday in the Class A finals at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships in Round Rock.

The junior cut 33 seconds off his time from 2016 to move up 16 spots in the final results.

“It was a great experience,” Horner said. “I saw a lot of old faces. Everyone had a great run. I’m glad I made it again.”

Entering the race, Horner wanted to run more aggressive than last year. Going out a little quicker, he said he felt fine through the first two miles.

“In the third mile, the hills got to me,” Horner said.

After the race, he was already looking ahead to his senior year and a third opportunity to run the course.

“That’s my No. 1 goal for next year — get to state and run even better,” Horner said.