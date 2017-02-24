Slidell shakes off slow start to win area title

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, February 24, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

For the first 12 minutes Thursday night, the Slidell Greyhounds looked the part of a team playing its first playoff game in two seasons after nine days off.

Slidell missed its first four shots, started 6-for-15 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over eight times in the rough beginning.

Shelby Johnson’s 3-pointer immediately followed by his drive to basket for a layup-and-one started 11-0 run that allowed the Greyhounds to seize control of the game in the final three minutes of the first half. Slidell went on for the 64-47 victory over Sulphur Bluff in the Class A Region III area game at Trenton High School.

“That’s the way these playoff games are. A couple of minutes here and a couple of minutes there will make a difference,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick.

“It was the first [playoff] game. Hopefully we got that out of the way.”

Slidell (23-9) moves on to play Saltillo in the Class A Region III quarterfinal. A site and time for the matchup has not been set.

“We want some more nets,” said Johnson, referring to the net trimmed down in the post-game celebration. “We want to make that regional tournament. You never know what can happen.”

Johnson, who had 14, was one of four Greyhounds in double figures. Layton Shelton led the way with 19, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter. Shelton melted the game away, going 10-for-12 at the line in the final frame.

While serving as a perfect closer, Shelton had a slow start missing his first four shots and a pair of free throws. He also suffered a bloody nose that forced him to the bench for a few minutes of the first half.

“I don’t know what to say about it,” Shelton said. “I just wanted to win. It doesn’t matter as long as we win.”

After picking up his fourth foul midway through the third, Shelton stayed on the floor and took over the game late with a couple of strong drives to the basket around knocking down big free throws.

“He came back in the second half after not playing very well and had a good second half,” McCormick said.

Freshman Slayton Pruett recorded a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds. Colton Crane scored 10 off the bench.

Slidell fell behind 5-0 to start the game and trailed until the run to close the first half. Sulphur Bluff opened the game red hot from perimeter, hitting six of its 12 3-point attempts in the first half.

“Sulphur Bluff from everything we’ve seen from them start off pretty strong, and they did that again,” McCormick said. “We hoped we could match it and unfortunately we didn’t.”

Slidell curtailed that Sulphur Bluff’s offense over the final half of the second quarter, holding it to just two points after Jaden Goldsmith’s 3-pointer with just more than four minutes left in the frame.

Slidell kept the pressure on in the third quarter, holding Sulphur Bluff to 3-for-10 shooting and forcing six turnovers. The Greyhounds outscored Sulphur Bluff 16-3 in the frame, building a 44-31 lead.

“We kept fighting and stuck to the gameplan,” Johnson said.

Slidell 64, Sulphur Bluff 47

Slidell 11 20 13 20 – 64

Sulphur Bluff 13 12 6 16 – 47

Slidell (23-9) — Layton Shelton 19, Ben McCasland 2, Jesse Tijerina 3, Slayton Pruett 10, Shelby Johnson 14, Colton Crane 10, Walker Gladden 6.

Sulphur Bluff — Tuner South 8, Ky Rochelle 1, Isaac Foley 9, Brennon Seymour 11, Trayton South 2, Jaden Goldsmith 10, Jacob Watts 2, Joe Forshee 4.