Slidell reaches third round

By Rich Hilliard | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

Where the Slidell Lady Greyhounds hope to be in a few weeks showed in coach Lance Shelton’s reaction to a 45-point, postseason-opening win Friday.

“I thought we played hard, but like it was our first playoff game,” said Shelton. “We had nerves we had to get over. We did not play as well as we can.”

That considered, future opposition should be afraid of when Slidell does play as well as it can.

Sophomore Bailey Meyer scored a game-high 20 points, as four Lady Greyhounds reached double digits during Slidell’s 75-30 win over Avinger in the 1A Region III area-round game at Celeste High School.

Freshman Aurora DeLuna had 15 points, senior Kayler Talamantes garnered 13 and freshman Sam Rambsel added 10 for the Lady Greyhounds (27-3), who will play Saltillo in the regional quarterfinals on either Monday or Tuesday.

It marks Slidell’s third straight trip to the regional quarterfinals and second under Shelton. Both previous trips ended with losses to Dodd City, which reached the regional semifinals and regional final, respectively, after the meetings in 2015 and 2016.

Realignment and a fourth straight district title put Slidell on the other side of the Region III bracket from Dodd City, an 87-28 winner over Miller Grove on Friday.

Instead, the Lady Greyhounds garnered a third-round meeting with Saltillo, which cut short Slidell’s postseason in 2014 in the area round.

“I think it will be fun,” said Talamantes, who endured that loss as a freshman. “We do things differently now. We have a better mindset going into the game.”

Talamantes said that making state is on her mind during her last basketball season at Slidell, which never trailed on Friday against Avinger (17-13), the 24-1A runner-up.

The Lady Greyhounds led 6-0 just over a minute and a half into the game.

Avinger cut the lead in half when Brooke Kirkpatrick, who had a team-high 13 points, completed a three-point play with 6:21 left in the first quarter.

It proved to be the Lady Indians’ only points for more than four minutes, as seven turnovers disrupted their offense.

During the drought, Slidell scored seven-straight points, led by Meyer’s four, for its first double-digit lead at 13-3. Talamantes also had a 3-pointer.

Slidell led 15-7 at the end of the opening quarter, after Samantha Rambsel’s interception of a pass on Avinger’s end of the court led to a Talamantes layup on the other.

During the first 1:28 of the second quarter, Sam Rambsel forced a jump ball while standing by wrestling the ball from an Avinger player and then hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give the Lady Greyhounds an enduring double-digit lead.

Shelton said the 3-pointers were not by design to open the second.

“We have girls who can shoot,” said Shelton. “We were not trying anything special. We like 3s, layups and free throws.”

Meyer also had a team-high eight points in the second, as Slidell scored 20 of the 30 points in the quarter and led 35-17 at halftime.

The Lady Greyhounds’ lead surpassed 20 points during the opening seconds of the third quarter. A few times, it reached or topped 30, including once on a Lexi Swift putback with five minutes left in the quarter.

Slidell reached a 40-point lead on Sam Rambsel’s free throw with 2:28 left in the game. The Lady Greyhounds held Avinger scoreless for the final 5:07.

Slidell 75, Avinger 30

Slidell 15 20 21 19 – 75

Avinger 7 10 9 4 – 30

Slidell (27-3) — Brooklyn Rambsel 3, Kayson Roof 2, Kayler Talamantes 13, Bailey Meyer 20,

Sam Rambsel 10, Carson Fanklin 2, Aurora Deluna 15, Lexi Swift 6, Cate Zuniga 4.

Avinger (17-13) — Jayden Grant 2, Brooke Kirkpatrick 13, BriAnna Young 9, Lourdes Perez 4,

Jaeda Austin 2.