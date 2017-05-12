Silver lining: Roof caps career with medal

By Zach Duncan | Published Friday, May 12, 2017

Kayson Roof left Mike A. Myers Stadium with no regrets Friday night.

The Slidell senior also left with a silver medal in the Class A 300 hurdles, the second time she has finished as the state runner-up in that event at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships.

Roof said she’s not known for strong finishes, but she ran down Ira’s Lexie Hanshew on the straightaway to post a season-best time of 48.00 seconds. Blum’s Hope Thomas was the champion with a 47.19.

“Going into it, I knew the last part of it was always my worst,” Roof said. “It’s my last race so I might as well give it all I got. And it paid off obviously.”

Roof finished fifth earlier Friday in the pole vault with a height of nine feet. That was also the same place she finished at last year in the 300 hurdles.

“Overall, I think it’s my third-best time of my career,” Roof said. “To get this silver makes me unbelievably happy.”

It also caps off an unbelievably successful high school track career that includes four trips to state in the 300 hurdles and three more in the pole vault.

“At the beginning, I thought I was going to cry so hard because it was my last race,” she said. “I’m still wanting to cry, but this makes it better. So maybe later on I might cry.”