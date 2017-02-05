Signings: Texans, Poe celebrate banner day

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

In three years at Northwest, Bill Poe and his staff worked hard to build a winning foundation in a program that had not experienced a long history of success.

Last fall, the fruits of their labor started to show with the Texans hitting a high-water mark of 10 wins and earning the program’s first playoff victory.

But Wednesday morning may have been one of the best days for Poe and the program since he arrived in April 2014 as six Texans inked letters of intent to play college football. Among the six were Division I-bound wide receiver Gavin Holmes to Baylor and linebacker Caden McDonald to San Diego St.

“It’s exciting to see the fruits of their labor and what they put in,” Poe said. “A lot of these guys have been three-year starters and put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the program. They were a key ingredient into our success this year. I’m extremely proud of them and excited for them and their future.”

Poe came in to replace Bill Patterson, who had led the Texans to the playoffs in three of four seasons. But before going to Sherman, Patterson had yet to get the Texans past the first round of the playoffs.

He immediately built a rapport with his players.

“I believe in Coach Poe. As soon as he came in, we all bought into what he was saying and it paid off,” Holmes said.

But success on the field didn’t come instantaneous. The Texans went 6-4 in 2014 and followed it up with a 1-9 campaign in 2015.

The real turning point came last spring, according to McDonald.

“Starting this time last year, we bought into the off-season and really worked our tails off,” he said. “[Poe] told us there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We wanted it that bad because we went through a 1-9 season and that was rough. We did not want to go back there.

“This year we had the best season the school has ever seen and won the first playoff game. We feel like our goals were accomplished.”

Last year watching a few teammates sign, Holmes and McDonald had no offers on the table from schools. They didn’t start rolling in until the spring and summer.

“We were sitting right up there and saw some of our buddies signing with schools and said next year this will be us. We had no offers and no coaches were interested. We just had to have faith,” McDonald said.

The success of this past year and future its paved for this half dozen Texans is something Poe expects to pay dividends.

“It’s encouraging to our young ones,” Poe said. “They were able to see these guys for a year or two and could see all the hard work they put in the program and into becoming a bigger and better athlete.

“We’re hoping that foundation has been laid and we can keep stacking the bricks on top of it.”

As he heads to the West Coast, McDonald believes there are bright days ahead for the Texans.

“This coming year they have loftier goals,” McDonald said. “It’s a building program. We’re not done.”

Several Wise County athletes inked letters of intent in the past week. Here is a list.

NAME … HIGH SCHOOL … SPORT … COLLEGE