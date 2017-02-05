Signings: Northwest’s Holmes picks Baylor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Decatur, Decatur Football, Northwest, Northwest Football

After a record-setting career at Northwest, Gavin Holmes had offers on the table from a slew of Division I schools, including Nebraska, Oregon, Arizona State and others.

But the receiver, who had originally committed to Iowa last year, last month jumped at a chance to stay close to home and take his talents to Waco and Baylor.

A receiver that piled up 2,641 receiving yards picking a Baylor program that has been among the best offenses in the nation over the last several years was not shocking. But to do it a year after the program was rocked by controversy and allegations and charges of sexual assaults by players led to the dismissal of Art Briles was surprising.

But Holmes quickly points out it is a new day at Baylor with coach Matt Rhule.

“With that whole deal, the way I look at it, it doesn’t have anything to do with what we’re doing right now,” Holmes said. “The coaches were dismissed and everyone is gone. It’s like a fresh start with a new staff coming. I really believe we can turn this program around.”

Holmes hopes to make an impact on and off the field at Baylor. But Wednesday, he was enjoying the day.

“It’s amazing having all my family here and everyone here to watch me sign,” Holmes said. “All my hard work is paying off. It’s a blessing.”

MCDONALD HEADS WEST

After a school-record 289 tackles at Northwest, Caden McDonald is heading west to play college football at San Diego St.

McDonald said it will be a chance to get close to his childhood roots.

“I have family out in Phoenix and am originally from Phoenix so I’m kinda going back close to home,” he said.

He’s also fired up to join the defending Mountain West champions.

“Their defense is exactly my style of play and a top-25 program now and back-to-back Mountain West champs,” McDonald said. “I thought it was a great fit for me and my style of play.”

JORDAN INKS WITH TEXAS STATE

Reece Jordan didn’t wrap up his playing career at Boyd the way wanted with the Yellowjackets going 0-10 his senior year.

“It was rough year. There’s still a sour taste in my mouth,” Jordan said Wednesday. “But it’s part of life. Things don’t always go your way. It’s helped me grow as a person.”

The Wise County Lineman of the Year will take those lessons to San Marcos. He signed Wednesday with Division I Texas State to play center.

“It’s an honor. There’s not a lot of guys from this size school that gets this opportunity,” Jordan said.

For Jordan the path to Division I football started with him playing quarterback in middle school. But he grew into a dominating 6’3″, 270-pound center.

“It was the best change for me,” Jordan said. “[Playing quarterback] gave me a better knowledge of the game.”

MCALISTER SIGNS WITH FLORIDA TECH

Standing at 5-foot, 8-inches, Payton McAlister has faced doubts throughout his football career. But they never stopped the running back, who scored 83 touchdowns over four years for the Decatur Eagles.

“Being small always gave me motivation,” McAlister said. “I’ll use that moving forward.”

Wednesday, the Eagles’ human-highlight film signed to play at Division II Florida Tech in Melbourne, Fla.

McAlister had several offers but picked Florida Tech because they offered him a chance to stay at running back and he felt the Panthers could compete for a national title.

He also feel in love with the beach.

“Of all the places I visited, it was the one place I could see myself,” McAlister said. “The beach is beautiful and liked the people I met there.”