Saturday Sports Buffet: Finding a home – Richards, TexAnns win conference crown

Saturday, November 4, 2017

In her one year at Western Texas College in Snyder, Taylor Richards longed for a chance to compete with a team similar to what she had in high school.

“I had a hard cross country season being the only one running and training,” Richards recalled. “There were no other girls and I was training on my own.”

After placing 25th in the NJCAA Region V championships, Richards elected to transfer to Tarleton where she found exactly what she was looking for. And success soon followed for the 2016 Wise County Female Athlete of the Year and Paradise alum.

Richards and the TexAnns won the Lone Star Conference championship last month. Richards ran a 25:23 on the 6K course to finish 33rd.

Richards and her Tarleton teammates will run in the NCAA South Central Regional Saturday.

“I’m so excited that I came here,” Richards said. “Tarleton is closer to home and it’s just like Paradise where I have a team.”

At Paradise, Richards worked herself into being one of the program’s top runners. She missed out on a spot with Paradise’s state cross country team as a freshman, but made the trip to Round Rock the next three years. As a senior, she finished 67th on a rain-soaked course at the state meet.

In track, she helped Paradise reach the region finals in all three relays.

The three-sport star over the summer after she graduated decided to run in college and took an opportunity at Western Texas.

Running cross country in college has been quite the change from competing in the 3,200 in high school.

She said her teammates have helped her adapt. She is doing long runs of eight to 10 miles and often completing multiple runs in a day.

“The more miles you run, it helps,” Richards said.

Her top 5K time this year is a 20:02 at the Rebel Invite in Oxford, Miss. Sept. 15.

She’s hoping to get her 6K time down in the 23s Saturday and see her team qualify for nationals.

“It’ll be hard. If we run our best race, we’ll have a chance,” Richards said.

In the spring, Richards could be taking on a whole new challenge and run the steeplechase.

“It’s completely different than anything I’ve done before,” she said. “I’m looking forward to trying it.”

