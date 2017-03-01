Saltillo edges Slidell, 58-56

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

Saltillo used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to grab the lead and force the Slidell Greyhounds to play catch-up the rest of the way.

The Greyhounds stayed within reach until the final shot as Saltillo escaped with 58-56 victory in the Class A Region III quarterfinal at Blue Ridge High School.

The loss ends Slidell’s season at 23-10.

The game was tight throughout, tied at 14 after the first quarter and at 26 at halftime.

Slidell tried to pull away early in the third, going on a 7-2 run to take a 33-28 lead midway through the frame.

Saltillo ended the frame by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within two, 41-39.

Saltillo pulled ahead early in the fourth and took a 50-43 lead before Slayton Pruett hit a 3-pointer to end the Saltillo run.

Colton Crane capped a 7-0 run for Slidell to tie the game at 50 with a layup with 1:40 left.

Saltillo went back in front on the next possession, and Slidell could never get back to even. Shelby Johnson’s 3-pointer with five seconds left pulled the Greyhounds within one 57-56 but couldn’t get another basket as time ran out.