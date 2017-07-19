Rodeo: Cox takes 38th at IFYR

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Alvord’s Mikayla Cox finished 38th in pole bending at the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Okla.

Cox recorded a time of 21.404.

Cox was 139th in barrel racing in 18.397.

Aurora’s Gracie Henderson took 31st in goat tying with a time of 8.8.

Paradise’s Carsyn Bailey finished 78th in barrel racing with a time of 17.25.

Carmella Liles of Alvord was 88th in pole bending in 28.167.

Derek Winter of Alvord tied for 52nd in calf roping in 14.2.

In steer wrestling, Rhome’s Dillan McGuire took 42nd in 13.3.

Alvord’s Tanner Baker teamed with Garrett Morrow of Lindsay for 57th in team roping with a time of 29.