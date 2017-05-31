Rodeo: Bringing in a haul – Miller wins three saddles, nine buckles

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Leaving the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals last weekend in Alvarado, Hadley Miller needed to recruit some help to carry his spoils back to the truck.

“I had some good friends and granddad to help,” Miller said. “It was a good haul to the truck. It was a good half-mile away.”

With a stellar weekend, the Boyd sophomore capped the year with finals average wins in the unique combination of calf roping, team roping and bull riding. Miller captured three saddles for season victories in bull riding, calf roping and for being the circuit’s all-around champion. “It was awesome. I worked hard for it,” Miller said about the all-around title. “I was honored and pleased to win it.”

Miller finished the season with 3,862 points – more than 200 ahead of Cuyler Winters of Venus. Bridgeport’s Parker Emola was third in the all-around standings with 2,956.

Miller tallied 684 points at the finals. He won the bull riding with a ride of 72 points. As the header, he and partner Colton Kelly of Northwest were the top team roping tandem. Miller also finished with the top average in calf roping.

Miller finished third for the season in ribbon roping.

“I’m very proud of the calf roping and how far I’ve come,” Miller said. “I was also proud of the bull riding because I had to miss some rodeos and came back to win it.”

Miller plans to spend the summer hitting a few jackpot events and will start training for next year.

“You can’t let up. I’ll go back to practicing and getting ready for next year,” he said.

COX WINS STEER UNDECORATING

Alvord’s Mikayla Cox won the steer undecorating saddle, finishing with 1,185 points for the season.

Cox also turned in the second best average at the finals, earning reserve champion in the event.

Alvord teammate Tanner Baker took second in calf roping.

Paycee Edgett finish second in breakaway roping.

MEALS CAPTURES CHUTE DOGGING CROWN

Paradise’s Ty Meals earned a saddle for finishing the season atop the chute dogging standings. Meals also scored the victory at the finals.

BAILEY RIDES TO TITLE

Victory Christian’s Carsyn Bailey captured the season title for barrel racing.

Bailey won the average in the finals.

NORTH TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL RODEO

FINAL STANDINGS

TOP 5

Calf roping: 1. Hadley Miller, Boyd, 1,183; 2. Tanner Baker, Alvord, 974; 3. Parker Emola, Bridgeport, 901; 4. Tallan Miller, Bridgeport, 855; 5. Derek Winter, Liberty University, 842

Breakaway roping: 1. Kelsey Hancock, Bowie, 972; 2. Paycee Edgett, Alvord, 730; 3. Riley Caballero, Midwest Christian, 710; 4. Emma Lane, Godley, 682; 5. Tate Thomas, Alvarado, 634

Steer undecorating: 1. Mikayla Cox, Alvord, 1,185; 2. LaKayla Bell, Granbury, 1,154; 3. Lana Bell, Granbury, 1,014; 4. Paitane Brown, Paradise, 928; 5. Marialyssa McDavid, All Saints, 681

Ribbon roping: 1. Cuyler Winters, Venus, 966; 2. Tallan Miller, Bridgeport, 953; 3. Hadley Miller, Boyd, 823; 4. Kelsey Hancock, Bowie, 729; 5. Parker Emola, Bridgeport, 595

Walk-up goat tying: 1. Brittne Thomas, Alvarado, 1,470; 2. Lana Bell, Granbury, 1,109; 3. Kelsey Hancock, Bowie, 867; 4. Kimberly Luco, Decatur, 826; 6. Carsyn Bailey, Victory Christian, 817

Ride-up goat tying: 1. Brittne Thomas, Alvarado, 1,410; 2. Carsyn Bailey, Victory Christian, 1,246.5; 3. Lana Bell, Granbury, 1,118; 4. Riley Caballero, Midwest Christian, 947; 5. Kelsey Hancock, Bowie, 755

Steer wrestling: 1. Parker Emola, Bridgeport, 1,202; 2. Dillan McGuire, Decatur, 692; 3. Scott Steiner, Decatur, 346; 4. Cole Roberts, Eaton, 209; 5. JD Spivey, Crossroads, 65

TEAM ROPING

Heading: 1. Cuyler Winters, Venus, 1,017; 2. Cody Schulz, Alvarado, 900; 3. Eddie Brock, North Hills; 4. Ty Meals, Paradise, 772; 5. Hadley Miller, Boyd, 761

Heeling: 1. Cody Schulz, Alvarado, 1,017; 2. Cuyler Winters, Venus, 900; 3. Ty Meals, Paradise, 782; 4. Eddie Brock, North Hills, 772; 5. Colton Kelly, Northwest, 761

Barrels: 1. Carsyn Bailey, Victory Christian, 1,068; 2. Annie Flory, Cedar Hill, 1,102; 3. Amie Hennen, Sanger, 966; 4. Cassidy Rhoden, Alvarado, 800; 5. Bailey Kavanaugh, Azle, 731

Chute dogging: 1. Ty Meals, Paradise, 1,045; 2. Jake Lovell, Burleson, 800; 3. Ryan Schulz, Alvarado, 779; 4. Lukas Loran, Weatherford, 555; 5. Colten Miller, Chisholm Trail, 499

Pole bending: 1. Maggie Pytlik, Weatherford, 901; 2. Brittney Gates, Graham, 900; 3. Danielle Mitcham, Argyle, 623; 4. Gracie Henderson, Decatur, 597; 5. Aubrey Hollifield, Legacy, 560

Bull riding: 1. Hadley Miller, Boyd, 1,095; 2. Colton Kelly, Northwest, 862; 3. Colton Thomas, Grandview, 553.5; 4. Greysen Bridwell, North Hills, 475; 5. Kyle McDaniel, Haltom, 320

Rookie cowgirl: 1. Kaitlyn Kasterke, Aledo, 1,316; 2. Gracie Henderson, Decatur, 1,286; 3. Kaylee Berry, Lake Ridge, 872; 5. Aubrey Hollifield, Granbury, 853

Rookie cowboy: 1. Colton Miller, Chisholm Trail, 499; 2. Hank Herron, Lipan, 441; 3. Kyle Webster, Decatur, 401; 4. Mason Harwell, Ponder, 207; 5. Morgan Taylor, Northwest, 167

All-around cowgirl: 1. Brittne Thomas, Alvarado, 4,234; 2. Kelsey Hancock, Bowie, 3,727; 3. Riley Caballero, Midwest Christian, 3,711.5; 4. Carsyn Bailey, Victory Christian, 3,602.5; 5. Lana Bell, Granbury, 3,251

All-around cowboy: 1. Hadley Miller, Boyd, 3,862; 2. Cuyler Winters, Venus, 3,608; 3. Parker Emola, Bridgeport, 2,956; 4. Ty Meals, Paradise, 2,599; 5. Colton Kelly, Northwest, 2,442

Team: 1. Alvarado, 14,322.3; 2. North Hills, 5,840.3; 3. Bridgeport, 5,375; 4. Decatur, 5,244; 5. Alvord, 5,211.5