Powerlifting: Hitting the road – Alvord lifters head to state meet

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Powerlifting, Powerlifting

Alvord’s Makayla Martin, Allison Ricketts and Brittany Burton will be ending spring break with a road trip.

The three will not be hitting the beach or slopes, but instead pumping iron trying to bring home hardware from the Texas High School Woman’s Powerlifting Association championships in Waco. The trio will compete at the Extraco Events Center at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Martin said.

Burton added: “We plan on going to Magnolia Market. We’re taking a little road trip.”

They will be joined at the state meet by Paradise’s Rian Kinney and Chico’s Jessica Redwine and Haley Pollard.

Burton and Ricketts are making their state debuts.

Burton qualified in her only year competing in the sport with her 630-pound total at the Region 6 Division 3 meet last month. She recorded the top 2A tally in the 114-pound class.

“This means a lot being a senior and not getting to compete next year,” Burton said. “It’s only my second year here [at Alvord]. I wanted to try something new since they don’t have wrestling.”

Ricketts, a sophomore, tried the sport after going to a meet to watch Martin. She lifted 725 pounds for the top 2A total in the 259-pound class.

“I went to [Martin’s] meet to watch and I said, ‘I can could lift all this,'” Ricketts said. “I’ve never been a runner. I’ve always been stronger than most girls.”

Martin is the team’s veteran. The sophomore is making her second trip to state. She booked a return trip by lifting 810 pounds in the 220-pound division.

“I like this year, having friends to go with me,” Martin said.

This year is also special because Martin’s brother, Blake, who got her into the sport, also qualified for state.

“Last year, he didn’t get to go,” Martin said. “We’re pumped for both of us to get to go.”

Martin finished sixth last year at state. She hopes to do better this year.

Burton and Ricketts are eying top 10 finishes to bring home from their road trip.