Powerlifting: Five lifters earn state bids

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Powerlifting, Chico, Chico Powerlifting, Paradise, Paradise Powerlifting, Powerlifting

Five Wise County lifters earned spots in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s state meet last weekend.

Alvord’s Brittany Burton, Allison Ricketts and MaKayla Martin, Chico’s Haley Pollard and Jessica Rewine and Paradise’s Rian Kinney will be heading to Waco March 17 to compete for state titles.

Burton turned in the top 2A total in the 114-pound class with 630 pounds. Martin recorded a total of 810 in the 220s for a state berth. Ricketts lifted 725 for the top 2A tally in the 259s.

Kinney placed second in the 123s with a tally of 710.

Pollard had the top total in the 132s among 2A lifters with 685. Redwine recorded 900.