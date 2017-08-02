Powerlifting: Building trust – New coach lays groundwork for Sissies

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Powerlifting, Powerlifting

Morgan Mathews opened her first workout as the Bridgeport Sissies coach looking to set a tone for the program.

“The first thing is to make the girls trust me. There has to be a trust between me and them and each other,” Mathews said.

Through the first workout that included a trip to the weight room, Mathews was encouraged by the openness of her new squad.

“They seem to be all in. They worked hard and listened well,” Mathews said.

On the court, Mathews planned to be moving players around to establish a rotation before the first scrimmage at Haltom Friday. Bridgeport will go to Krum Saturday.

“We’ll put them in different positions and see where they need to be,” Mathews said.

The Sissies will spend a lot of time working on fundamentals in the first few days.

“Passing and serve-receive are the main things we need to work on,” Mathews said.

Returning middle blocker Morgen Davidson said the team is eager to learn and build off last year.

“We’re really excited for this season. It’s another young team and with a new coach,” Davidson said. “But we’ve learned to adapt to changes. I believe all the hard work will pay off in the end.”