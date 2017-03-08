Powerlifting: Alvord’s Martin captures region title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Powerlifting, Powerlifting

Heading into his final lift Friday, Blake Martin knew he just needed to record a lift to bring home the Region 6, Division 3 title.

“I had a huge lead. My focus on deadlift was to just get it up,” Martin said.

Pulling 480 in the discipline, the Alvord senior sealed the region crown and a spot in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association championships March 25 in Abilene.

Martin won the 275-pound class with a total of 1,510 pounds. He recorded a class-bests in squat (650) and bench press (380).

Martin won the division by 115 pounds over fellow state qualifier Cody Holaway of Paradise, who took second with a total of 1,395.

“I really just wanted to win and qualify for state,” Martin said. “This is something I’ve been working for since my freshman year. I finally achieved my goal.”

When Martin began competing in powerlifting as a freshman it was to help him on the football and baseball fields.

“At first it was a tool for other sports, but it turned into a passion,” Martin said. “I’m strong, and whenever I’m lifting and competing I feel even stronger.”

Last year at regionals, Martin finished sixth with a total of 1,410. He had a squat of 625, bench press of 335 and deadlift of 450. He finished 150 pounds shy of a state spot.

“That set my ambition for this year,” Martin recalled.

He increased his strength on all three lifts this year. At regionals, his squat was 90 pounds better than second place. His bench press was 65 pounds better than his nearest competitor and 45 pounds more than last year.

“Squat has always been my strong point,” Martin said. “Bench has been my top priority to improve on.”

From his first meet this year, Martin established himself as one of the region’s top lifters. But he had to battle some injuries that held him out of a few meets. He is fully healthy now.

Heading to state, his goal is to reach the medal stand. He will need to move up several spots.

“I want to be top three. It’ll be tough,” Martin said. “I’ll have to work for it.”

RESULTS

REGION 6 DIVISION 2

123: 6. Alexi Rodriguez, Decatur, 785 (295, 155, 335)

132: 4. Marc Lara, Decatur, 965 (400, 180, 385)

148: 4. AJ Martinez, Decatur, 1,080 (410, 205, 465); 9. Angel Garza, Decatur, 1,005 (390, 210, 405); 11. Isaiah Rodriguez, Bridgeport, 895 (330, 195, 370)

165: 4. Christian Hand, Bridgeport, 1,155 (435, 275, 445)

181: 8. Payton McAlister, Decatur, 1,230 (475, 280, 475); 10. Mark Thomas, Decatur, 1,135 (385, 250, 500)

198: 7. Sergio Loma, Decatur, 1,180 (480, 275, 425); 10. Matteo Carrizales, Decatur, 1,140 (445, 260, 435)

220: 5. Gonsalo Ibarra, Bridgeport, 1,330 (500, 350, 480); 12. Demetri Hendrick, Bridgeport, 1,160 (470, 230, 460)

275: 3. Terry Lee Hogan, Decatur, 1,520 (600, 360, 560); 9. Eric Stonecheck, 1,385 (520, 375, 490)

Super heavyweight: 7. Kenson Vance, Decatur, 1,285 (500, 325, 460); 8. Tyler Yzaguirre, Bridgeport, 1,235 (450, 375, 410); 9. Moses Holmes, Decatur, 1,185 (450, 250, 485)

REGION 6 DIVISION 3

Total (squat, bench press, deadlift)

123: 4. Justin Christensen, Alvord, 845 (350, 170, 325)

181: 9. Lane Upton, Paradise, 1,095 (415, 265, 415)

198: 10. Bridger Skogberg, Paradise, 1,150 (475, 245, 430); 11. Lorenzo Romo, Paradise 1,140 (450, 285, 405)

220: 4. Cruz Montes, Boyd, 1,265 (510, 335, 420)

242: 5. Jared Richardson, Paradise, 1,270 (470, 285, 515); 6. Alex Silva, Boyd, 1,195 (480, 255, 460)

275: 1. Blake Martin, Alvord, 1,510 (650, 380, 480); Cody Holaway, Paradise, 1,395 (560, 380, 480); 8. Zach Brown, Alvord, 1,175 (470, 290, 415)