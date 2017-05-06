Peaster pitchers lead way in sweep of Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Peaster’s Matthew Grimes and Evan Hafly silenced the Boyd Yellowjackets’ bats over 13 innings Friday night.

The Peaster hurlers allowed one run on just five hits, pacing the Greyhounds to the quick sweep of the Yellowjackets in the 3A Region I bi-district series. Peaster won game one 10-1 behind Grimes. Hafley closed the series in the 11-0 victory in game two at Boswell High School.

“We’ve struggled to hit the ball all year,” said Boyd coach James Karcher. “That’s what we’ve got to work on for next year.”

The loss ended the Yellowjackets’ season at 15-18-1. Boyd contended for the 8-3A title until the final game, falling to Jacksboro and ending up as the league’s third seed.

“We’re losing three big seniors,” Karcher said. “But that’s high school baseball. You lose kids every year. Luckily we had a couple of freshman that played for us and our junior varsity improved through the year. If we continue to work, we’ll be all right.”

Boyd scored the series’ first run in the top of the third on a RBI-single by Spencer Pellegrini that brought home Boston McIntire. The Yellowjackets only got one runner past second base in the final 10 innings.

Grimes struck out nine and walked one, allowing one unearned run on two hits in seven innings.

In the second game, Hafley retired 11 straight after giving up a single by Pellegrini to lead off the bottom of the first. He struck out 14, walked three and gave up three hits in six shutout innings.

“[Hafley] was good. You hate to see that guy on the mound,” said McIntire, who had one of Boyd’s three hits off him. “He was dealing.”

Peaster erased the 1-0 deficit in the first game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth with a RBI-single by Matthew Grimes and fielders choice from Preston Hardin.

Peaster broke the game open with a six-run fifth with RBI-hits from Devin Alvey, Hafley and Grimes. Grimes’ triple to center brought home a pair of runs. He reached base four times, going 3-for-3. He drove in five runs in the two games.

“They hit it where we weren’t,” said McIntire, who was charged with eight runs — seven earned — on 10 hits in four and two-thirds.

In the second game, Peaster scored two in the first with Alvey singling in a run and coming home on a passed ball. Alvey tripled and scored in the third and added a RBI-single in the Greyhounds’ four-run fourth.

Alvey went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and scored four runs.