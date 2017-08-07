Paradise, Bridgeport to meet in opener

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, August 7, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers and Bridgeport Sissies will be trying to earn their first victories for their new coaches when they meet Tuesday in the season opener.

With Danny Anderson on the bench, Paradise heads to Bridgeport for a 6 p.m. match against Morgan Mathews’ Sissies.

Both teams started workouts just a week ago with their new coaches. After quick couple of days of work, both went to scrimmages over the weekend.

Anderson was encouraged by the Lady Panthers’ play at Fort Worth Nolan and Rio Vista.

“We did really well. The attitude and hustle was there,” Anderson said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”

Entering Tuesday’s match, Anderson is looking for improvement, pointing out the need for the team to play solid defense.

“We’re not big. We’ve got to play good defensively,” Anderson said. “We’ve got good hitters. We’re just not very tall.”

Other Wise County action Tuesday:

Alvord at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Boyd at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Decatur at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Northwest at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.