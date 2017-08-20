Northwest finishes fifth in bronze bracket

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Northwest Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans finished fifth in the bronze bracket at the Northwest ISD Classic over the weekend.

After dropping the first match in bracket play to Frisco Reedy (25-18, 25-15), Northwest bounced back to close the weekend with wins over Mansfield (25-17, 25-23) and Rockwall (25-22, 20-25, 26-24).

Oakley O’Dell tallied 24 kills in the three matches with 19 digs.

Bailey Tompkins had 22 kills and six blocks.

Analise Lucio finished with 57 assists and a team-high 38 digs.

Northwest went 5-4 at the tournament, beating Argyle (25-16, 21-25, 25-19), Elgin, Okla. (25-7, 25-8) and Highlad Park (25-22, 15-25, 25-22) on Thursday and Friday.

The Lady Texans dropped a match Thursday to Vandegrift, 25-19, 25-18. Friday, Northwest fell to Frisco Wakeland (25-20, 25-17) and Southlake Carroll (25-20, 25-15).

O’Dell had 50 kills over the first two days.