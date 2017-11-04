Northwest duo place in top 64 in 5A final

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Cross Country

Without the benefit of a clock at the first mile marker, the lead pack of runners in the 5A boys race set a blazing pace that carried them through the second mile.

Northwest’s Jacob Webster admittedly got caught up in the early pace.

“I PR’ed for two miles,” the Northwest junior explained.

But over the final mile, Webster felt the early pace and the rugged terrain of Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

“The third mile was brutal. Every single hill is in the third mile,” he said.

Webster crossed the finish line of the 5K in 16:26 for 58th in the 5A final of the University Interscholastic League cross country championships on a hot, sticky morning.

“It was fun, but terrible,” Webster said. “It was fun racing the guys. But that third mile was brutal.

“We can use this year as a gauge. We can come back next year and kill it.”

Webster and his teammate Carson Hughes were making their second appearance at the state meet. They ran with the Northwest team last year.

Hughes finished six spots behind Webster in 16:29.

“I definitely did a lot better than last year,” said Hughes, who ran a 17:11 for 111th in 2016. “I felt more comfortable this year. I got in the race and didn’t think about anything. It was rough though. That last mile hurt.

“I would have liked to be up there more, but you just have to run the race and see where it takes you.”

Aledo’s Graydon Morris outkicked El Paso Hanks’ Michael Abeyta to win the 5A race by two seconds in 14:58.