Northwest, Chico remain unbeaten

By Richard Greene | Published Thursday, August 10, 2017

Tags: Alvord Volleyball, Boyd Volleyball, Bridgeport Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans and Chico Lady Dragons remain unbeaten on the season.

The Lady Texans (4-0) took all three matches in their pool at the Mansfield Sunrise Rotary Tournament.

Chico (3-0) won a pair of matches in Saint Jo.

Northwest fought back after dropping the first set against Hereford to win in three, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21. The Lady Texans then swept L.D. Bell 25-20, 25-19 and Carrollton Creekview 25-9, 25-9.

After winning its pool, Northwest will play three more matches Friday, starting with a showdown with Eastwood at Mansfield Summit at 1 p.m. The Lady Texans play Crawford at 3 p.m. and Midland Lee at 5 p.m.

Chico beat the Saint Jo JV 25-16, 25-23, and then outlasted Electra in three games, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20.

Also at the Saint Jo Tournament, Alvord beat Graford in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13. The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) fell to Collinsville 25-15, 25-11.

Kinly Walker put down 15 kills in the two matches with 57 digs. Kendall Connally handed out 15 assists with 38 digs.

At the ASC Nike Tournament at Denton Ryan, Decatur dropped its first two matches. The Lady Eagles (0-3) fell to Glen Rose 25-16, 25-14. Decatur then lost a wild match to Melissa in three games 9-25, 25-20, 25-10.

Decatur will play Chisholm Trail at 12:15 p.m. Friday and Frisco Reedy at 1:30 p.m.

Boyd and Bridgeport will head to Burkburnett for the Cool in Boomtown Tournament Friday.

Bridgeport opens the tournament at 8 a.m. Friday against Burkburnett. The Sissies play the Wichita Falls JV at 11 a.m. and Childress at 2 p.m.

Boyd takes on Knox City at 10 a.m., Borger at 1 p.m. and Vernon at 3 p.m.