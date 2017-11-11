Northwest blasts Azle, comes up short of playoff bid

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Needing to beat Azle by 15 points, the Northwest Texans did their part to have a chance at securing a playoff spot in the regular season finale Friday with a 49-7 victory.

But rival Eaton’s fourth-quarter comeback victory over Brewer dashed the Texans’ hopes.

Northwest ended the season 6-4 and 3-4 in District 6-5A.

The Texans rolled up 528 yards against Azle. Northwest jumped out to a 22-0 lead less than 15 minutes into the game and led 29-7 at halftime.

DeMareus Hosey scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished with 109 yards.

Prince Mavula threw for three touchdowns and 369 yards. Quentin Lee hauled in a pair a scores among his 13 catches for 173 yards.