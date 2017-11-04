By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

The Boyd Yellowjackets struggled to slow down the seventh-ranked Brock Eagles Friday night.

Brock rolled up 434 yards in a 59-7 win over Boyd.

The Yellowjackets (2-7) dropped to 0-4 in District 4-3A Division I. But with Bowie’s win over Paradise and Breckenridge’s victory over Ponder, they will go into the finale against rival Paradise with a chance to get into the postseason.

Brock scored the game’s first 59 points. Tanner Patino found the end zone five times, running for 132 yards. His 44-yard dash put Brock up 7-0 just more than a minute into the game.

Brock led 38-0 at halftime.

Boyd scored with 11:54 remaining on a 3-yard run by Logan Jones.

Boyd managed 143 yards against Brock’s stout defense.