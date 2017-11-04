By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Jase McClellan rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Aledo (9-0, 6-0) blanked Northwest (5-4, 2-4) 48-0.

McClellan had touchdown runs of three, five 14 and 94 yards in the victory.

Aledo scored early and often, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and 28-0 advantage by halftime.

The Bearcats continued to pile it on in the third quarter, with McClellan’s 94-yard run capping the scoring.

The Bearcats ended the night with 463 yards of total offense, while the Texans managed just 250 total yards.