Newcomers shine for Bulls in scrimmage

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 19, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

New Bridgeport coach Shannon Wilson finally got the opportunity to see his Bulls line up across the line of scrimmage from an opponent Saturday morning.

It was two other newcomers making varsity debuts — sophomore quarterback Jadon Maddux and senior receiver Andrew Horton, the basketball standout that is playing football for the first time since seventh grade — that fueled a strong showing for the Bridgeport offense against Bowie.

The duo connected for touchdowns in each of the two sessions for the first-team offense in the controlled scrimmage.

Maddux rolled out and hit Horton with a back-shoulder pass for a 12-yard touchdown to finish off a 13-play, 70-yard drive on the first Bridgeport possession. Late in the scrimmage, Maddux floated a deep ball behind the Bowie coverage to hit a crossing Horton at the 5-yard line. He then fought his way into the end zone for the 35-yard touchdown.

“We play basketball together and also 7-on-7 helped us a lot,” Maddux said about the chemistry with Horton.

Horton added: “It’s a little bit of everything from basketball to just going out to eat. We actually played little league soccer together.”

Horton, who averaged 15 points per game on the basketball court to lead the Bulls to a fourth straight playoff appearance, caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in his first live action in five years.

“I’ve always wanted to play. The new coaches and Coach Wilson’s spark was something that attracted me,” Horton said.

Maddux took 23 snaps. He completed nine of his 12 attempts for 143 yards with two touchdowns. He was picked off once and had a fumble.

“We have a lot to fix still,” Maddux said. “The offensive line did a good job and we ran the ball well for the first scrimmage.”

Bridgeport’s first team outscored Bowie 2-1.

Bowie’s lone touchdown came on the first series on a 65-yard run on a third-and-5.

Wilson said the mistakes on the play are correctable and he was encouraged by the showing.

“We got better as the scrimmage went on,” Wilson said. “We were very vanilla. We’re just working on doing our base stuff and getting better.

“We expect big improvements between the first and second scrimmage.”