Melissa forces game three against Decatur

Published Friday, May 12, 2017

Throughout the season, Decatur coach Brian Tickell talked about the importance of being able to win on Saturday come playoff time.

The Eagles must show that the message got across to keep their season alive.

Melissa held off a seventh-inning rally by Decatur Friday night for a 4-2 victory to even the Class 4A Region II area series at a game apiece.

The two teams will meet for a deciding third game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Argyle.

Melissa ace Andrew Cole held Decatur to a run on five hits in six innings.

After Cole was replaced by Tate Whittington in the top of the seventh, Decatur got the tying runs aboard with a pair of walks and a single by Tyler Ticknor. Trey Penny worked a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to two runs. Whittington then got the heart of the Decatur order out to end the threat and secure the victory.

Melissa jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs off Decatur starter Jaxon Terrell.

Terrell held Melissa at the two runs until the sixth. He allowed only one hit, striking out six and walking six in five innings of work. He was charged with three runs — two earned.

Melissa’s lead held up throughout with Decatur pulling within one on an error in the third.

Melissa added of big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double by Sean Turnage.