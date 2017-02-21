Lindsay charges past Alvord in bi-district

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

Until a turnover led to a transition 3-pointer with two minutes left in the first half, the Alvord Bulldogs stood toe-to-toe with the District 12-2A champion Lindsay Knights.

Then things quickly unraveled for the Bulldogs in the third quarter.

Alvord turned the ball over on its first six possessions of the quarter and went scoreless for five and half minutes as Lindsay went on a 14-0 run. The Knights never looked back in rolling to the 64-38 victory in the 2A Region II bi-district game at Bowie High School.

“Our nerves got the best of us in the third quarter and it kept on from there,” said Alvord senior Tristan Palmer, who led the Bulldogs with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lindsay outscored Alvord 18-7 in the third to break open what was a five-point game at halftime.

Alvord coach Aaron Tefertiller said the third-quarter struggles followed a trend for his squad.

“Like always. We talked about it all week and talked about it at halftime,” Tefertiller said. “Long and behold maybe we walked about it too much.

“We couldn’t get our offense going but when you’re throwing the ball away it doesn’t help.”

The loss cut short the Bulldogs’ first postseason trip since 2005.

“Hopefully we set the bar for the younger ones coming up,” Palmer said.

Alvord finished its first season under Tefertiller at 11-18.

“It’s wonderful experience. Hopefully these guys got a taste of what it’s like and will want to get back,” Tefertiller said. “Now, we have a new floor created instead of no expectations of making the playoffs. Hopefully our mindset will start changing.”

Alvord started the game looking poised to score an upset. The Bulldogs ended the first quarter on an 8-3 run to take a 14-9 lead.

Lindsay turned the five-point deficit into a four-point lead midway through the second quarter. Then Jayton Malone’s 3-pointer followed by a Palmer layup put Alvord back in front, 24-23.

Alvord went scoreless the final 2:45 of the half with Lindsay going on a 6-0 run to take a 29-24 halftime lead. Brandon Craigie hit the big shot in the run a transition 3-pointer. He finished with 12.

John Rohmer led all scorers with 17, scoring 14 in the second half. It was his 3-pointer early in the third that put Lindsay up double-digits for good.

Lindsay 64, Alvord 38

Lindsay 9 20 18 17 – 64

Alvord 14 10 7 7 – 38

Lindsay (23-7) — Jake Swarner 2, John Rohmer 17, Cameron Hayes 1, Brandon Craigie 12, Luke Metzler 10, Josh Wallace 3, Roshan Patel 7, Cole Barnes 10, Merrick Parkhill 2.

Alvord (11-18) — Crese Redman 1, Derrick Creeks 2, Jayton Malone 3, Carson Parker 3, Tanner Petree 2, Carson Herring 3, Tanner Baker 7, Ryan Bartholomew 6, Tristan Palmer 11.