Legends of the Week for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Mario Reyes

Decatur, senior

The Eagles wide receiver hauled in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He broke free for a 65-yard score in the second quarter. Reyes added 23 yards on the ground.

HONORABLE MENTION

Player … School … Notable

Dane Fitzgerald … Decatur … In his first action since second game of year, he caught 4 passes for 79 yards, including game-winning touchdown.

Wilson Hicks … Decatur … The quarterback threw for 434 yards and 5 TDs without a pick.

A.J. Martinez … Decatur … The sophomore back ran for 108 yards and caught 4 passes for 66.

Dylan Nation

Decatur, senior

The senior linebacker recorded three tackles for losses among his 16 total stops in helping the Eagles slow Andrews in the second half.

HONORABLE MENTION

Player … School … Notable

Matteao Carrizales … Decatur … He recorded the Eagles’ lone sack and made 2 tackles for losses.

Colton Denman … Decatur … He was in on 13 tackles with one behind the line of scrimmage.

Braxton Roth … Decatur … He made 3 tackles for losses and knocked down a pass.