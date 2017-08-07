Lady Texans enter season opener

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, August 7, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans entered the offseason needing to fill several holes left by graduation.

The Lady Texans started showing how they are addressing those areas over the weekend in a series of scrimmages. Tuesday, the Lady Texans will hit the floor for their first live action of the season at Mansfield at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s go time. We need to be as ready as we can be,” said Northwest coach Jennifer Chandler.

The Lady Texans graduated their top two hitters — Camryn Berryhill and Bailey Cagle — and libero Lexi Ihrig. Over the weekend, Chandler saw progress in filling those areas, which she credited to strong offseason.

“We’ve addressed some of the losses,” Chandler said. “The kids trained really hard in the weight room and you can see the difference.

“They are a very coachable group.”

Returning setter Analise Lucio, who owns all of the school records for assists, steered an efficient offense, getting the ball to outside hitters Oakley O’Dell and Kori James and middle blocker Bailey Tompkins.

“We looked good. We’re coming together well,” O’Dell said about the scrimmages.