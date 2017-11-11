Lady Jackets move within a match of state trip

By Ian Bromley | Published Friday, November 10, 2017

Coming into the Friday’s match, the Boyd Lady Jackets were riding the wave of emotion from beating Peaster in a top-10 showdown and making their first trip the region tournament.

And in the 3A Region I semifinal, Boyd proved too much for the Alpine Lady Bucks to handle.

Led by the scoring efforts of juniors Macee Valtr, Jordyn Todd, and senior Jacey Cate, the Lady Jackets secured the match in just three games (25-18, 25-18, 25-21) to move within a match of the state tournament.

Valtr led the team with 18 points, followed by Todd’s 14 and Cate’s nine points.

The 5’11 senior Cate was also big on defense, scarcely allowing points right over the top when she climbed the ladder.

Coach Crafton was pleased with the outcome of the game, but knows there’s plenty ahead of this team with state tournament aspirations.

“They’re (The Lady Bucks) a tough team, and they showed it tonight. We came in with our gameplan and implemented it like we had previously, and had faith in it,” Crafton said.

“We expect every game to be played tough, none of these games are taken for granted. We expect it to stay like this for as long as we continue to take the court.”

The Lady Jackets played disciplined defense, never giving up on a play no matter the difficulty, and kept multiple plays alive that looked doomed at first glance.

Torie Pellegrini had a pair of aces.

Her and Macey McCune also kept the offense churning with their setting. Even when Boyd had a misfire, it bounced back without missing a beat.

Boyd will take on Brock in the 3A Region I final at noon Saturday at Lubbock Coronado for a spot in the state tournament.