Lady Eagles take fifth in 4A

By Richard Greene | Published Sunday, November 5, 2017

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

For the past four years, Taylor Butler and Elizabeth Culpepper helped guide Decatur girls cross country teams to Round Rock.

Saturday, the two seniors made an impressive farewell tour around the Old Settlers Park course.

Butler ran a 12:02 on the 3,200-meter course to finish 16th. Culpepper crossed the finish line in 12:33 for 35th.

Behind the seniors, Decatur finished fifth in the 4A race with 167 points. Bandera won the state title with 73.

“We all ran our hearts out and gave it our all,” Culpepper said. “I’m proud of the team to make it this far.

“It’s been a great season with great coaches and great teammates. We just worked hard every day and obviously it paid off because we’re here at state running together. I want to thank God and our coaches for everything they’ve done for us.”

Culpepper also reflected on the past four years.

“It’s really been great. We’ve been really blessed,” she said.

Butler hit the mile mark just outside the top 10 as she hunted a medal. Over the hills in the second mile, six runners slipped past her.

“It was a decent run,” Butler said. “I hoped for a different outcome. After the first mile, it was bad.

“I came here prepared to do something great.”

Sophomore Makenzie Fox ran a steady 12:23 to finish 27th.

“It was tough — really tough,” said Fox about conditions on sweltering afternoon. “I started good and started feeling it at a mile and half.”

Fox was able to hold off a pair of Kaufman runners that finished just behind her.

“I didn’t want a repeat of regionals. Every points counts,” she said.

Kaufman finished fourth, 18 points ahead of Decatur.

Freshman Kayla Leal took 54th in 12:46. Audri Baber was 129th as the fifth Lady Eagle in 13:56.

Emily Boyd ran 14:22 for 144th and Alexia Sellards 148th in 15:03.