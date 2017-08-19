Jackets take seventh

By | Published Saturday, August 19, 2017

The Boyd Yellowjackets opened the season with a seventh-place finish at the Flyin’ Hawk Early Bird Invitational in Hurst Thursday.

Running against strong teams from Byron Nelson, Kaufman and Azle, the Yellowjackets tallied 252 points and were the top 3A team and second among teams 4A or smaller on the 3,200-meter course.

“It wasn’t bad for the first one,” said Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez. “We ran against a lot of bigger schools. I was pleasantly surprised with where we are at. I’m happy with what we did. There’s still a lot of work to do.”

Hernandez noted the course was a bit long.

Junior Connor Richardson turned in the team’s top time, running 12:01 to take 29th. Manny Garcia took 32nd in 12:04. Gauge Fahlin ran 12:07 for 36th. Tristan Lemasters was 55th in 12:21. Colton Lawson finished 120th in 13:42 as Boyd’s fifth runner.

Lucas Loya ran 14:10 for 142nd and Dalton Westray 15:03 for 167th.

The Boyd girls opened the season, running in the 6A/5A JV division and took fourth. Carrie Schwartz ran 15:02 for fourth and Kristain Bowen 15:03 for fifth. Georgie Tullos was 32nd in 16:09, Abby Hays 94th in 17:43, Emma Clark 173th in 19:36 and Sabrina Johns 217th in 21:01.

Boyd will go to the Cowtown Challenge Aug. 25 in Haltom City.

“It’ll be a good test with the hills,” Hernandez said. “We have to keep at it with the hills to get ready for Lubbock.”

Flyin’ Hawk Early Bird Invitational

Tarrant County College North

Hurst

3,200 meters

Boyd girls results (JV Division)

Team — Individuals

4. Boyd 199 — 4. Carrie Schwartz 15:02; 5. Kristain Bowen 15:03; 32. Georgie Tullos 16:09; 94. Abby Hays 17:43; 173. Emma Clark 19:36; 217. Sabrina Johns 21:01

Boyd boys results

Team — Individuals

7. Boyd, 252 — 29. Connor Richardson 12:01; 32. Manny Garcia 12:04; 36. Gauge Fahlin 12:07; 55. Tristan Lemasters 12:21; 120. Colton Lawson, 13:42; 142. Lucas Loya 14:10; 167. Dalton Westray 15:03; 184. Blake Rodgers 15:33; 225. Kyle Villines 23:03; 240. Ty Lumpkin 23:03; 249. Devin Prim 23:03