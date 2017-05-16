Irion earns silver medal at state golf tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Golf, Golf

Brooke Irion recalls Bridgeport coach Alan Green telling her during her freshman year that she would shoot a round under par in high school.

In her last high school round, the Bridgeport senior brought his prediction to fruition on the state’s biggest stage.

Irion fired a 1-under 71 Tuesday in the second round of the Class 4A tournament at the University Interscholastic League golf championships at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

“He said I’d get under par before I graduated, and this was my last chance,” Irion said. “My goal was to get into red numbers.

“It was the best round I’ve played in my life.”

Irion’s incredible second round nearly landed her a state title as she finished second — one shot back — with her two-day total of 147.

“All I wanted was to be top five. I’m not mad at all,” said Irion, while waiting to receive her silver medal. “It blows it out of the park to be second. I’m super happy.”

Playing in her fourth state tournament, the Tyler Junior College signee posted a first-round 76, which put her six strokes back.

“I hit the ball really well from tee to green [Monday],” Irion said. “I went into today with a lot of confidence.”

Irion opened the second round with a par and bogey. She then landed a birdie on No. 3.

“Once I got that first birdie, I kicked it into gear,” Irion said.

Irion made the turn at 1-over. By the 13th hole, she’d made up two strokes and was in red numbers.

Fighting her emotions over the back nine, she kept her round under par.

“It’s my senior year, and I went into the day not thinking this is my last high school round,” Irion said. “On 10 or 11, it hit me, ‘I have only five more drives left in my high school career.’”

Irion said she fought tears on the 18th tee and green but managed to get a par to finish off the stellar round.

As a team, Bridgeport cut off 15 strokes in the second round to finish ninth with a 777.

Katie Hudson tied for 19th firing a 171 (82, 89). Maycie Cortez shot 227 (118, 109). Ashlie Lennard and Taite Read carded matching 232s with rounds of 120 and 112.