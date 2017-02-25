Improbable comeback pushes Slidell into region final

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Midway through the fourth quarter Friday, the Slidell Lady Greyhounds trailed by nine and were on the verge of seeing their magical season cut short.

The Lady Greyhounds then came alive, ending the game on a 14-0 run to pull off the improbable 35-30 victory over defending state champion Lipan in the Class A Region III semifinal at Mansfield High School.

With the victory, Slidell moves on to the region final at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 Dodd City. Slidell has lost to Dodd City in the past two postseasons.

Slidell trailed Lipan most of the game with both teams struggling to score. Lipan led 16-9 at halftime, closing the first half on a 7-0 run.

Lipan carried a 24-19 lead into the fourth quarter. Slidell was down 30-21 when Kayler Talamantes started the comeback with a 3-pointer. Bailey Meyer followed with another trey to get the deficit down to three.

Slidell never stopped with Talamantes pushing the Lady Greyhounds ahead and onto Saturday.