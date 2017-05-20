Hicks, Eagles stay alive in series

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: baseaball, Decatur, Decatur Baseball

Facing elimination Friday night, the Decatur Eagles once again put the ball in the hands of Wilson Hicks.

The sophomore lefty helped the Eagles survive for a third time in two seasons with the season on the line.

Hicks battled through a rough start to shut Sanger out over his final three frames as the patient and creative Decatur offense pushed ahead in the 6-3 victory in game two of the 4A Region II quarterfinal series.

“I understand it’s a must-win, and I give it my all. I don’t want to go home,” said Hicks, who moved to 4-0 in postseason starts.

After falling 7-2 in game one, which concluded with Sanger’s four-run top of the seventh Friday, Decatur bounced back quickly to tie the series a 1-1. The two 9-4A rivals, who split regular season meetings and tied for second in the league, will meet for the series’ deciding game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Argyle.

“The character of this team is amazing,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “To be down last night and then give up the four runs tonight, you’d think they’d feel defeated. But they pushed the reset button and battled.”

Over the first three innings of game two, Hicks had to battle out of trouble. He allowed a run in each of the first three frames with four hits and three walks. But after Katz Higa’s RBI-double in the third that put Sanger up 3-2, Hicks did not allow another hit and retired eight of the next nine. He pitched around a hit batter and walk in the sixth, getting a strikeout to end the inning and his night.

“I didn’t get off to a good start. I missed some spots and they made me pay,” Hicks said. “In the fourth, I settled down and started hitting my spots.”

Hicks struck out nine, allowing the three runs on four hits with four walks and two hit batters.

“Wilson battled his tail off,” Tickell said.

Derek Potts, who gave up a home run to the only batter he faced in the conclusion of the first game, worked around a one-out double for a scoreless seventh to get the save.

Facing Sanger starter Dayton Harkey, hits were few and far between for Decatur. But the Eagles were able to take advantage of eight walks and two hit batters by Harkey along with two costly Sanger errors.

Decatur scored two in the second and two more in the fourth without a hit. Trey Penny drove in runs in both innings with groundouts. An error on a fly ball hit by Potts in the fourth allowed Tyler Ticknor to race home with the go-ahead run.

Decatur added a run in the fifth when Jaxon Terrell, who reached on a walk, came home on a delayed double steal.

A second walk in the inning pushed Harkey’s pitch count past 110 and forced him out of the game.

“With the pitching rules, our goal was to get his pitch count up,” Tickell said. “We were fighting off tough pitches when down in the count. We just battled.”

Tucker DuBois added a big insurance run to start the seventh, driving a pitch high over the left-field wall.

“It felt amazing,” said DuBois, who had two of the Eagles’ three hits.

“We knew it was possibly our last game and we were not going to back down.”