Hicks, Decatur outlast Pinkston in OT

Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Decatur Eagles’ 15-point, second-half lead evaporated into a two-point deficit in the final 20 seconds Tuesday after Dallas Pinkston’s Antwonne Wright splashed in a corner 3-pointer.

With the season on the line, the Eagles put the ball in the hands of their senior leader Parker Hicks, who drew a foul with 6.7 seconds left. Needing both free throws to extend the game, the season and his career, Hicks drained them to force overtime.

From there Bryce Elder started a 9-2 closing run with a 3-pointer that sent the Eagles to the 66-62 victory in the 4A Region II bi-district game at Coppell High School.

“Our defensive effort slowed down at the end. It put a lot of pressure on me to save our season right there down two with 6.7 seconds and needing them both,” Hicks said. “I was able to knock them down. I thank God for everything he’s given me, including the ability to do it.”

Hicks finished with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Including the two more clutch free throws to force overtime, he went 13-for-15 from the line.

“As a coach you’re at ease because that’s who you want out there. That’s who you want deciding your season because you know how much time he’s put into it,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “That’s why he steps up and makes big shots for us. It’s not the first game he’s done it.”

With the victory Decatur advances to the area round to play Princeton — a 55-52 winner over Kaufman. No time or site has been set for the matchup.

“Survive and advance,” Coffman said. “It’s not going to get any easier. We’ll just go back to the drawing board and see if we can prepare ourselves for what’s to come.”

Decatur dug out a 13-5 hole to start game, getting the score tied in the final minute of the opening frame. But as the quarter ended Sama’Zha Hart turned a steal into a breakaway dunk to give Pinkston a 15-13 lead.

But that would be Pinkston’s last field goal until the final minute of the half as Decatur tightened the clamps defensively in the second quarter. Decatur held Pinkston scoreless for the first 5:18 of the frame, going on a 12-0 run to take a 25-15 lead. The Eagles built a 31-18 halftime lead, despite playing the final four minutes of the half without Parker Hicks who sat with three fouls.

“Guys like Nick Young came into the game and gave us great minutes and played their tails off,” Coffman said. “That quarter was the difference in the game.”

Decatur went up 15 early in the third quarter. Pinkston closed the quarter on a 7-2 run that was capped by a running trey at the buzzer by Larry Rusk.

Pinkston kept hitting from beyond the arc in the final frame. Kendrick Williams drained three 3s in the fourth before Wright splashed in his trey to give Pinkston the late lead. Pinkston finished 10-for-26 on 3s with Williams hitting one to open overtime.

After Williams’ trey, Decatur allowed Pinkston to score only one once more and went on a 7-0 run, taking a 64-60 lead when Wilson Hicks turned a quick outlet pass off an Elder rebound in traffic into a layup.

Wilson Hicks finished with 17 points. Elder had 12.

“The thing you can say most about these guys — and this wasn’t the first game this has happened — is they are resilient,” Coffman said. “Our guys have battled and battled. We played a really tough schedule and there’s not many teams that are 26-7 after they start 3-5. That shows the character of these young men. It was on display at the end of the game.”

Decatur 66, Pinkston 62

Decatur 13 18 12 14 9 – 66

Pinkston 15 3 18 21 5 – 62

Decatur (26-7) — Parker Hicks 35, Wilson Hicks 17, Bryce Elder 12, Dane Fitzgerald 2.

Pinkston (16-13) — Donovan Johnson 2, Larry Rusk 10, Kendrick Williams 17, Harrington Hamm 12, Antwonne Wright 11, Donald Young 2, Sama’Zha Hart 8.