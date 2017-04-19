Hacker takes area gold in triple jump

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

By the time Decatur’s Isaac Hacker made his sandy landing on his first effort in the triple jump, he’d set a mark that no one else would touch at the 9/10-4A area meet Wednesday at Decatur High School.

“It took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Hacker said about his opening 44-foot effort.

But Hacker wasn’t finished. On his fifth jump, he sailed through the air before landing in the pit with a 44-6 — more than two feet better than second-place Ledajrick Cox of Dallas Carter.

“It was all good. All the phases were correct,” Hacker said. “For the past month I’ve been working on getting that mark. I felt really good.”

He was still fighting a tight quadricep, but it didn’t stop him from coming up just two inches shy of his personal best — 44-8.

Hacker returns to regionals on a winning streak. He’s won his past seven meets. The Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce is April 27-28.

“My goal is top two. I’ll probably need to be between 44 and 45,” Hacker said.

Lady Eagles relays advance

The Decatur Lady Eagles brought home a pair of medals in the relays and will send all three to regionals.

The Lady Eagles squad of Autumn Finny, Kallie Boner, Mallory and Macy Downe turned in a 49.9 to take third in the 4×100 Wednesday.

“I had chills before the race,” Finny said.

Running with the explosive team from Dallas Carter, the Lady Eagles stayed in the race with Macy Downe carrying the baton across in position to get a medal.

“I was trying to catch the girl in front of me,” Macy Downe said. “The first-place girl was way out there.”

In the 4×200, the Lady Eagles team of the Downes, Aly Skarke and Finny ran 1:46.31 for third. Decatur crossed the line in fourth but moved up a spot after Carrollton Ranchview was disqualified for being outside the exchange zone.

“Going in we were fourth. Our goal was to get third,” Macy Downe said. “We ran really good.”

To close the meet for the Lady Eagles, the 4×400 squad of Finny, Katy Wunrow, Taylor Butler and Mackenzie Whitaker ran 4:06.5 to score a fourth-place finish and a regional spot.

After strong legs by Finny and Wunrow, Butler moved the Lady Eagles into the region qualifying spot with a big kick in her final 150 meters.

“Before the race, I said there’s no way looking at these schools,” Butler said. “We were able to chope our times down. There was no way they were going to bump us out.”

Whitaker held on to fourth in the anchor leg.

Isaac takes third in 800

Decatur junior Christian Isaac turned in a 58-second opening lap and tried to hang on in the 800 Wednesday.

But after fighting the wind over the first 400, Isaac couldn’t hold off a late charge from a pair of runners and finished third in 2:00.54.

“Taking the lead in the first lap took a toll on me,” Isaac said. “I was where I wanted to be [with the 58]. That last 100 I knew would be a battle. I felt my legs were shot the last 200.”

Isaac will advance to regionals.

“I’m excited. I missed it by one position last year,” Isaac said. “My goal was to advance.”

Freshman earns region bid in discus

Decatur freshman Riley Forman set a personal best in the discus to earn a spot in the Class 4A Region II field.

Forman threw 94-6.25 Wednesday to finish third at the area meet.

“I threw really good,” Forman said. “Going in as a freshman and making it to regionals is really exciting.”

Bridgeport pair advance in pole vault

Bridgeport pole vaulters Savannah Tuggle and Karen Ibarra both cleared 7-6 in the pole vault Wednesday to earn regional bids.

Tuggle finished third in the event with fewer misses than Ibarra, who took fourth.

“It’s cool that Karen and I get to go together to regionals,” Tuggle said.

Finny medals in triple jump

Decatur’s Autumn Finny bounded her way to a regional spot, finishing third in the triple jump Wednesday.

Finny landed a jump of 34 feet. Princess Hamilton of Dallas Roosevelt won the event with a jump of 36-9.5.

“It went OK. I’ll be expecting more at regionals,” Finny said.

“My last jump I hit the board so good but scratched. I finally got the air I needed.”