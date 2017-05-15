Griffin takes over as Decatur girls hoops coach

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, May 15, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Three years after returning for a second stint in Decatur as an assistant, Lindsay Griffin will now get a chance to lead the Lady Eagles.

Monday night, Griffin was named the Decatur girls basketball coach, replacing the retiring Billy Garner.

“I’m excited. I hope the girls are excited as I am,” Griffin said.

This will be Griffin’s second head coaching job. She coached two years at Graham before coming back to Decatur. She was also at Decatur for the 2007-08 season before going to Springtown as an assistant for four years.

Griffin expects the past few seasons with Garner will help her in taking over the program.

“This is a different experience than Graham because I’ve been here and know the girls,” Griffin said. “This program is more established.”

Griffin takes over a Decatur team that finished second in 9-4A last season and finished 17-14 in Garner’s last season.

“Billy has always been a mentor to me. I’ve known him all my life,” Griffin said. “To be around for his last few years and to be able to establish relationships with the players will give us a head start.”

Garner was glad to see Griffin take over the program.

“This was the plan I wanted when I hired her back,” said Garner, who coached the Lady Eagles the past 12 years. “I’ve known her since she was born. Her father was my coach. I’m excited for her.”

Griffin will apply many of the same defensive principles as Garner, playing man-to-man defense. Offensively, she hopes to speed up the game.

“With the athletes coming up, especially in the younger groups, we’ll try to push the ball more and score in transition,” Griffin said. “We want to speed things up a bit.”