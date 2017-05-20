Golf: Sissies finish ninth

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Led by Brooke Irion’s charge to the silver medal with a second-round 1-under par, the Bridgeport Sissies cut off Bridgeport cut off 15 strokes from the first round.

The Sissies finished ninth at the Class 4A tournament at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls with a 777.

Andrews won the state championship with a 648. Seminole was second with a 711.

After an opening round 396, Bridgeport came back Tuesday with four of the five players shaving strokes six or more strokes.

“The first day there was a little inexperience that got to us,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “The course was one that if there was an errant shot, it made you for it with more than that one shot. The second round we played so good. It was great to see them do that.”

Irion followed her opening round 76 with the first under-par round of her high school career, a 71 (story appeared in May 16 issue).

“On 18, I was thinking don’t mess this up. I hit my approach shot 12 feet from the pin,” Irion said. “I was more concern with the 71 and getting under par than winning. Coach Green told to go make the putt or put it close by. I missed it by an inch. I was the last one to putt out. I putted it and closed my eyes and heard it drop.”

Irion opened the second round with a par and bogey. She then landed a birdie on No. 3.

Irion made the turn at 1-over. By the 13th hole, she’d made up two strokes and was in red numbers. She finished one shot back of champion Maddi Olson of Abilene Wylie.

“I knew she had it in her,” Green said. “It was great to see her do that going out as a senior.”

Katie Hudson tied for 19th firing a 171 (82, 89).

“Katie works so hard,” Green said. “With her commitment, she’ll be fine coming back next year.”

Maycie Cortez shot 227 (118, 109). Ashlie Lennard and Taite Read carded matching 232s with rounds of 120 and 112.