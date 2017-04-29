Golf: Sissies earn return to state tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Golf, Golf

As senior Brooke Irion hit her approach shot onto the 18th green Thursday afternoon, her Bridgeport teammates stood around and tried to work the math to figure up the team scores.

Minutes after Irion tapped in her final par putt at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton, the team learned it would be returning to state for a third straight year.

Bridgeport trimmed 10 strokes off its score from Wednesday in the second round to hold off District 9-4A rival Frisco Lebanon Trail for third place at the 4A Region II tournament. Bridgeport finished with a two-day total of 753.

“It’s awesome. I can’t explain it,” said Bridgeport junior Katie Hudson, who finished sixth after posting rounds of 84 and 82. “We were able to play our best today. We really came together as a team.”

Bridgeport will play May 15 and 16 at the Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

It’s the fourth time in five years that Bridgeport qualified for state as a team.

“I’m so proud of them. Golf is an individual sport but it’s a team sport also,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “For them to play better the second day at regionals is so much fun.”

The team advanced after graduating four-time district champion and lead player from last year Lexi Read, who is now playing at Midwestern.

“To get to state with this group is so great,” Green said. “Losing someone the magnitude of Lexi and having other girls step in, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Bridgeport went into the second round seven strokes ahead of Lebanon Trail for third place and seven strokes behind Spring Hill for second.

Bridgeport cut three strokes off Spring Hill’s advantage and increased its lead over Lebanon Trail by two.

Irion followed up her 77 on Wednesday with another 5-over round to finish third overall. She will be heading to state for a fourth time.

“I’m glad we made it as a team, especially my senior year,” Irion said. “It’s a chance to make more memories.”

After hitting the turn at 7-over, Hudson caught fire on the back nine, shooting a 3-over 39. She just missed a birdie on the par 3 16 with the putt stopping just short.

“Coach tells me that I’m a back nine player,” Hudson said. “The last five holes were pars, and I stuck with it.”

Taite Read followed up an opening round 110 with a 105 to tie for 51st. Fellow freshman Maycie Cortez also cut five strokes, going from 117 to 112.

“Maycie and Taite had barely started playing by February,” Green said. “To see them shoot a 105 and 112 in a pressure situation is above and beyond.”

Senior Ashlie Lennard finished 54th after rounds of 108 and 110.

“I knew we had a chance [to get back to state],” Lennard said. “As a senior to make it, I can’t compare it with anything else. To get that chance with all these girls is great.”

Mabank won the tournament with a 715 over the two rounds. Spring Hill finished second with a 749.

Zoe Mayfield of Spring Hill won the individual title.