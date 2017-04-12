Golf: Irion claims 9-4A title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Golf, Golf

Standing on the sixth tee with just four holes left to play, Brooke Irion knew she was closing in on the District 9-4A title.

With her tee shot, she put it away.

Irion blasted a drive, dissecting the fairway and setting up an easy approach shot and a short putt for a birdie to get into red figures at 1-under par.

She stayed under par for the round until a putt rolled just inches by the cup on her final hole. Her tap in bogey closed out the even-par round and a five-shot victory at Robson Ranch in Argyle for the Bridgeport senior.

“I was almost crying when I sank that last putt,” said Irion, who won the district tournament after finishing runner-up three straight years.

“I knew after six that I had it in the bag. I just had so many emotions.”

Led by Irion, who finished with a two-round total of 148, Bridgeport took second at the 9-4A championships as a team and will advance to the 4A Region II tournament. Bridgeport finished 13 strokes back of Frisco Lebanon Trail, who won the league title with a 762.

Irion entered Tuesday tied for the lead with Lebanon Trail’s Olivia Mitchell after a first-round 76.

Starting on No. 10, Irion played a strong first nine. She hit birdies on 16 and 17 and reached the turn at 1-under par.

“I started off really strong,” Irion said. “I was under par on the front nine both days. Yesterday I was five over on the back nine. Today, I couldn’t have asked for a better round.”

Irion reached No. 6 with a three shot lead and then made the shot of the round putting the ball within 100 yards with her brilliant tee shot.

“My driver was my best friend,” Irion said. “It felt so good to hit it straight and long.

“The birdie gave me a lot of confidence. I knew what my score was and that put me over the edge.”

Riding the wave of momentum from the birdie, she made an impressive par save on the next par 3. She then caught a bit of luck catching the cart path with a drive on the long par 5 sending the ball forward just 140 yards from the flag. Irion hit her approach shot within 15 feet, giving her a chance for an eagle. The downhill rolled by and she ended up settling for par.

“I wish I would have got the eagle on [No. 8],” Irion said.

On her last hole, Irion tried to make another par save after going right off the tee. Her blast with a utility club from 170 yards rolled through the green. Her chip then checked up on the fringe. She then two-putted to close out the round.

“If only a couple of putts would have fallen,” Irion said. “But it was my best round in a high school tournament. I can’t complain.”

Bridgeport junior Katie Hudson finished third overall with a 164 after rounds of 81 and 83.

“I’m happy going forward. This is the best part of the season,” Hudson said.

“[Today] was a little rough. My putting was not as good as I wanted it to be.”

Ashlie Lennard shot rounds of 110 and 116. Maycie Cortez had rounds of 111 and 127. Taite Read fired a 127 and 126.

Decatur took fourth with a two-round total of 883.

Sarah Crouse shot 110 and 110. Autumn Fuller carded a 110 and 108. Abby Grimes hit 115 and 108. Lauren Denny had a 121 and 111. Corley Blount shot 135 and 129.