Golf: Irion brings home third at regionals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Golf, Golf

On the 147-yard, par 3 third hole, Bridgeport’s Brooke Irion hit a near-perfect tee shot that threatened the pin before coming to rest six feet away.

Her birdie putt then slid to the high side of the hole leaving her with a par.

It turned out to be a precursor to the rest of the senior’s second round at the Class 4A Region II tournament at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.

Hitting all but three greens in regulation, Irion turned in a 77 to finish third at the tournament.

“I hit the ball great but on the greens it fell apart,” Irion said. “I couldn’t putt today. I was always on the green. In the beginning, it was frustrating. At the end, it just got so old. A par game is great here, but I came here to hopefully win.

“I just wanted and needed one birdie.”

Though not being rewarded on the greens for her brilliant fairway play, Irion parred the first five holes and after bogeys on six and nine hit the turn at 2-over in a tie for second and five shots off the lead.

Hitting pars on the first four holes on the back nine, Irion crept within two strokes after Spring Hill’s Zoe Mayfield dropped three strokes.

On the par 5, 458-yard 15th, Irion crushed a drive and then made a beautiful approach shot to put the ball on the green with an eagle opportunity and chance to move into a tie for the lead.

Irion ended up with a three-putt and settled for par.

Then on 16, Irion’s tee shot rolled off the backside of the green. Her chip then checked up short, and she ended up with a double bogey. Mayfield birdied the hole for a three-shot swing.

Frisco Lebanon Trail freshman Olivia Mitchell moved into second place and held on to the spot by a stroke. Mitchell’s 75 was the day’s best round.

Mitchell advanced to state as an individual.

Irion will head to state with her team. She will make her fourth state appearance May 15-16 at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

“I’ve been working on my driving, and I came out and smacked the ball down the fairway,” Irion said. “I couldn’t ask for more.

“The next week and half, I’ll be putting and working on my short game.”