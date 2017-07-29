Golf: Green to tee up at worlds

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Pinehurst, N.C. boasts itself as the cradle of American golf.

Thursday Bridgeport’s Aiden Green will be there to tee to the ball up in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.

Green will compete in the boys 8-and-under division at Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club Thursday through Saturday.

“I’m kind of nervous but very excited,” Aiden said.

More than 1,500 players 12-and-under compete in the championships, representing more than 50 countries.

“Two years ago when we went, he practiced with a girl from Taiwan and a boy from New York,” said Aiden’s father Alan. “It’s truly a global event.”

Aiden qualified by winning the U.S. Kids Dallas Local Tour Championship last December at Bridlewood Golf Course. He shot a 7-over to win the event by seven strokes.

The course distances are modified by age groups. For the local championship at Bridlewood, the par 4s were around 180 yards and par 3s 85.

To prepare for the championships, Aiden has played in many of the North Texas Junior Golf Tour tournaments around Wise County.

While competing at a high level, Alan said his son keeps the sport in perspective.

“We take some lessons but we try to keep it fun,” he said. “We take it serious but this isn’t all he does. He loves basketball and soccer also. We want this to be a fun experience.”

And to Aiden part of the fun is the mental challenges the game presents.

“You have to have your mind into it all the time,” Aiden said. “You have to think about it after every shot.”