Golf: Four shoot in 80s for Eagles at Trophy Club

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Golf, Golf

Dayne Chapman posted an 80 Monday as four Decatur players scored in the 80s at the Byron Nelson Tournament held at Trophy Club.

Decatur finished fourth with a 339.

Isaac Ille fired an 83. Hayden Bennett carded an 87 and Caleb Bennett 89.

Holden Walker finished with a 109.

Decatur’s second team scored a 410 with Ian Caporale hitting 94 and Clay Gillispie 97. Graham Moon shot 108, Cade Montgomery 111 and Tyler Chapman 113.

The Bridgeport Sissies posted a team score of 417 in the girls tournament.

Brooke Irion, who was coming off winning the Jacksboro and Fossil Creek tournaments, hit an 85. Katie Hudson, who was second at Jacksboro, fired an 86. Taite Read had a 110 and Maicey Cortez 136.