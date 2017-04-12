Golf: Eagles come up short

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

The Decatur Eagles headed into the second round of the 9-4A golf championships chasing two strokes in trying to secure a regional bid.

The Eagles could not make up the strokes and instead went backward, firing a 352. Decatur finished with a two-day total of 679 for third place – 18 strokes behind Argyle’s second team. Argyle’s top team shot 594 to run away with the 9-4A crown.

“We couldn’t get any momentum going as a team,” said Decatur senior Bryce Elder.

Elder shot rounds of 82 and 85 for 10th.

“I had way too many bad holes. I couldn’t get a putt to fall,” Elder said. “Personally, I struggled. I’d get a birdie and come back with a bogey.”

Argyle’s top team recorded the five top scores with Logan Diomede shooting a 73 and 74 to win the 9-4A individual title.

Decatur freshman Dayne Chapman followed up his opening round of 75 with an 83 for the top score not on an advancing team. He will move on to the regional tournament as an individual.

“I played good the first day and not so good the second,” Chapman said. “[Monday] my irons were working good and I was putting good.

“For my first district tournament, I think I did good. [Regionals] is going to be fun.”

Decatur freshman Caleb Bennett shot rounds of 84 and 91. Hayden Bennett put together an 86 and 93 in his final tournament. Isaac Ille shot 88 and 95.

Decatur’s second team finished fifth with a 764. Cade Montgomery shot 93 and 91. Ian Carporale fired 101 and 88. Tyler Chapman carded 94 and 102. Clay Gillispie had a 94 and 108.

Bridgeport took seventh. Cole Barton shot 87 and 83. Syvo Ratton fired 93 and 94. Brady Veith had a 115 and 110. Cooper Boswell carded 116 and 117 and Kirby Russell 120 and 146.