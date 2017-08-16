Golf: Driving for country – Rottner to represent USA at University Games

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Golf, Golf

Finishing up college with a degree in finance, Dylan Rottner is planning a trip halfway across the world to play golf.

But instead of a relaxing few rounds with some friends or family before joining the workforce, the Decatur native will be teeing the ball up while representing the country. Rottner will play in the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

Rottner will be one of two players representing the U.S. in the 72-hole tournament at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club Aug.24-27.

“It’s an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for your country,” Rottner said. “It’s better than any tournament I’ve played in for sure.

“I’ve never been overseas. The culture will be different and interesting to see. I’m excited to visit with the other athletes.”

The World University Games are similar to the olympics, bringing together thousands of athletes from around the world.

“They’ve built an athlete’s village. There’ll be 10,000 athletes,” Rottner said. “I’ll get to interact with a lot of them.”

Rottner’s coach at Texas Weslyan University, Ricky Dotson, is an assistant for the USA Team in the games and approached him about playing. Rottner, who had teammates play in the event in the past, elected to take part at the end of his college season after his game picked up.

Rottner closed out his college career, finishing 48th at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic in April.

“I had a good time and learned a lot of lessons,” Rottner said. “College sports are like a full-time job. I met and played with people from all over the world.”

This summer, Rottner said he’s been playing solid. He shot rounds of 71 and 67 to finished tied for fourth in the Denver City Amateur in June.

“I’ve consistently gotten better,” Rottner said. “I’m playing more conservatively, hitting more fairways and greens. Making pars are going to win a lot of tournaments.”

After the World University Games, Rottner hopes to put his degree to work and land a job. His summer trip will provide him with stories during interviews.