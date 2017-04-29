Golf: Decatur’s Chapman finishes 16th

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Decatur freshman Dayne Chapman shot a 5-over 77 in the second round of the 4A Region II tournament at Van Zandt Country Club.

Chapman finished tied for 16th with his two-day 11-over 155. He finished six strokes back of the final individual state qualifier, Jaxson Bellar of Bullard.

“It was good for the first time [at regionals]. I could have played better,” Chapman said.

Chapman birdied the third and fifth holes to get to 2-under in the second round.

“I got off to a roll. I couldn’t carry it the whole round,” Chapman said. “I left a lot of shots out there.”

Chapman bogeyed his final three holes.

CHICO GIRLS FINISH SEVENTH

The Chico girls shot a second round total 491 to finish with a 936 at the 2A Region II tournament. The Lady Dragons took seventh.

Whitney Renfro followed her 105 with a 109. Jaci Green fired a 121 to finish with a 229. McKenna Flake had a 123 in the second round for a 233 in the tournament. Claire Hill shot 138 for a 260 total.

The Alvord boys finished 11th with their two-round total of 853. Crese Redman shot 94 in the second round, following his opening 103. Russell Shrauner had 98 after his first round 120. Tanner Petree and Clayton Machal finished with a totals of 219 and Clint Wright 245. Chico’s Willie Payne shot a two-day total of 209.