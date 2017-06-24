Going to the Show

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Softball

BASEBALL

MVP

Bryce Elder

Decatur, Senior

The Texas commit and 9-4A Pitcher of the Year went 7-2 with a 0.603 ERA. He tossed 2 no-hitters in the playoffs.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tanner Tredaway

Northwest, Senior

The 6-5A MVP batted .474 and drove in 20 runs for the league champions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Derek Potts

Decatur, Senior

The 9-4A top defensive player handled 102 chances with only 7 errors at shortstop. He also hit .361.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Clay Baker

Alvord, Senior

The Bulldog pitcher earned first-team 10-2A, striking out 93 and sporting a 0.918 ERA. He batted .357 with 24 RBIs.

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Pellegrini

Boyd, Senior

The Yellowjackets ace compiled a 1.27 ERA and struck out 84. From the leadoff spot, he batted .376 with 23 RBIs and scored 32 runs.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Boston McIntire

Boyd, Freshman

The Boyd freshman struck out 37 in 40.2 innings in district going 3-2. He finished with a 2.96 ERA. At the plate, he knocked in 11 runs.

SOFTBALL

MVP

Kristin Rasbury

Boyd, Junior

The 8-3A Offensive MVP hit .389 with 7 homers and 40 RBIs. In the pitching circle, she went 8-11 with 77 strikeouts for the bi-district champions.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brittany Gayler

Alvord, Senior

The 12-2A Co-Offensive Player of the Year hit .455 with 8 homers and 31 RBIs. She struck out only 4 times all season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kiley Marburger

Chico, Senior

The Chico backstop and first-team 12-2A catcher threw out 14 runners and finished with a .923 fielding percentage. She also hit .375 with 16 RBIs.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Kendall Candioto

Paradise, Sophomore

The 8-3A first-team pitcher went 14-8 with 199 strikeouts, finishing with a 2.35 ERA.

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hailey Hollingsworth

Bridgeport, Senior

The Sissies’ leading hitter and pitcher earned 9-4A Utility Player of the Year, batting .474 with an OPS of 1.203. She stole 23 bases.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jordyn Smith

Decatur, Freshman

The 9-4A Newcomer of the Year hit .519 and scored 42 runs at the top of the order for Decatur.

BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS

Doger Gilliland

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A Pitcher of the Year went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 71 innings.

Wilson Hicks

Decatur, sophomore

The Decatur second starter went 7-2 with a 1.05 ERA in 53 innings.

CATCHER

Ryan Bartholomew

Alvord, senior

The first-team 10-2A backstop hit .291 with 19 RBIs.

INFIELD

Connor Patterson

Alvord, senior

The Bulldog first baseman batted .500 with an OPS of 1.22.

Jared Riggio

Northwest, senior

The Texan second baseman batted .393, scoring 40 runs.

Ethan Herschler

Bridgeport, junior

The Bridgeport shortstop batted .400 with 22 RBIs.

Cameron Weatherly

Chico, senior

The 10-2A top offensive player hit .512 with an OPS of 1.540.

OUTFIELD

Tyler Ticknor

Decatur, senior

The leadoff hitter batted .304, scored 38 runs and stole 42 bases.

Crese Redman

Alvord, senior

The Alvord outfielder hit .266 and drove in 21 runs.

Brad Young

Paradise, senior

The first-team 8-3A selection hit .301 with 20 RBIs.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Cayde Ward

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A designated hitter drove in 42 runs, batting .343.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS

Brysen Meyers

Paradise, senior

The Paradise ace sported a 1.98 ERA, going 3-3 with 73 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Hunter Brill

Northwest, senior

The first-team 6-5A hurler went 7-3 with 2 saves and team-best 74 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.

CATCHER

Patrick Dorado

Paradise, senior

The Paradise catcher drove in 14 runs and scored 26. He finished with a .974 fielding percentage.

INFIELD

Dylan Couture

Boyd, junior

After missing sophomore year with a broken ankle, the first baseman came back to drive in 23 runs.

Trey Penny

Decatur, senior

The Decatur second baseman was the 9-4A top utility player, batting .276 with 23 RBIs

Creighton Witt

Boyd, junior

The Boyd shortstop had an .867 fielding percentage and knocked in 13 runs.

Jerod Blanks

Chico, junior

The first-team 10-2A infielder batted .500 with 12 RBIs.

OUTFIELD

Garrett Barnes

Northwest, senior

The Texan outfielder earned first-team 6-5A.

Michael Cole

Bridgeport, senior

The Bulls’ outfielder batted .297 and scored 18 runs.

Beau Bedford

Decatur, sophomore

The second-team 9-4A outfielder scored 17 runs and stole 13 bases.

SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER

Brooke Vidal

Chico, senior

The Lady Dragons hurler went 6-3 and led Chico to the area round of the playoffs. She also hit .325 with 15 RBIs.

CATCHER

Shelby Hodo

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A catcher of the year hit .407 with 21 RBIs. She posted a .994 fielding percentage with one error in 154 chances.

INFIELD

Sydney Langley

Boyd, freshman

The Boyd freshman first baseman hit 4 homers and drove in 24 runs, hitting .354 and earning first-team 8-3A.

Randi Taylor

Alvord, senior

The 12-2A first-team second baseman hit .329 from the leadoff spot.

Kayleigh Pappajohn

Boyd, senior

After moving from the outfield to shortstop, the first-team 8-3A selection hit .370 and scored 28 runs with 21 RBIs.

Brooklynn Davis

Paradise, senior

Despite missing a portion of the season with a knee injury, the first-team 8-3A pick drove in 32 runs and hit .419 with 3 home runs.

OUTFIELD

Lindsey Thorpe

Boyd, senior

The first-team 8-3A center fielder batter .350 with 4 homers and 22 RBIs.

Tarah Hilton

Northwest, senior

The first-team 6-5A outfielder hit .494 with an OPS of 1.210 with 16 RBIs.

Alex Pye

Paradise, senior

The Panthers’ outfielder batted .388 with 23 RBIs, earning first-team 8-3A.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER

Kelsey Rhine

Northwest, senior

The second-team 6-5A pitcher struck out 101 in 113 innings, going 9-8 with a 2.35 ERA.

CATCHER

Jordan Salmon

Boyd, sophomore

The first-team 8-3A catcher batted .347 and struck out only five times.

INFIELD

Micheala Martin

Chico, sophomore

The Lady Dragon first baseman hit .441 with 15 RBIs.

Jules Tullos

Boyd, junior

The Lady Yellowjackets’ leadoff hitter batted .372 with an on-base percentage of .462.

McKenzie Middlebrooks

Northwest, senior

The Lady Texans shortstop hit .360 with an OPS of .851.

Laynee North

Chico, junior

The second-team 10-2A selection batted .512 and drove in 21 runs at third base.

OUTFIELD

Caitlyn Canada

Northwest, senior

The Northwest outfielder batted .397 and collected 15 RBIs.

Kailey Thomas

Paradise, junior

Playing several positions, including right field, Thomas hit .368 with 3 homers and 23 RBIs.

Kristen Whatley

Boyd, sophomore

The second-team 8-3A outfielder batted .294 and scored 15 runs.