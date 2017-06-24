Going to the Show

BASEBALL
MVP
Bryce Elder
Decatur, Senior
The Texas commit and 9-4A Pitcher of the Year went 7-2 with a 0.603 ERA. He tossed 2 no-hitters in the playoffs.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tanner Tredaway
Northwest, Senior
The 6-5A MVP batted .474 and drove in 20 runs for the league champions.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Derek Potts
Decatur, Senior
The 9-4A top defensive player handled 102 chances with only 7 errors at shortstop. He also hit .361.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Clay Baker
Alvord, Senior
The Bulldog pitcher earned first-team 10-2A, striking out 93 and sporting a 0.918 ERA. He batted .357 with 24 RBIs.
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Spencer Pellegrini
Boyd, Senior
The Yellowjackets ace compiled a 1.27 ERA and struck out 84. From the leadoff spot, he batted .376 with 23 RBIs and scored 32 runs.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Boston McIntire
Boyd, Freshman
The Boyd freshman struck out 37 in 40.2 innings in district going 3-2. He finished with a 2.96 ERA. At the plate, he knocked in 11 runs.
SOFTBALL
MVP
Kristin Rasbury
Boyd, Junior
The 8-3A Offensive MVP hit .389 with 7 homers and 40 RBIs. In the pitching circle, she went 8-11 with 77 strikeouts for the bi-district champions.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brittany Gayler
Alvord, Senior
The 12-2A Co-Offensive Player of the Year hit .455 with 8 homers and 31 RBIs. She struck out only 4 times all season.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kiley Marburger
Chico, Senior
The Chico backstop and first-team 12-2A catcher threw out 14 runners and finished with a .923 fielding percentage. She also hit .375 with 16 RBIs.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Kendall Candioto
Paradise, Sophomore
The 8-3A first-team pitcher went 14-8 with 199 strikeouts, finishing with a 2.35 ERA.
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hailey Hollingsworth
Bridgeport, Senior
The Sissies’ leading hitter and pitcher earned 9-4A Utility Player of the Year, batting .474 with an OPS of 1.203. She stole 23 bases.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Jordyn Smith
Decatur, Freshman
The 9-4A Newcomer of the Year hit .519 and scored 42 runs at the top of the order for Decatur.
BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Doger Gilliland
Northwest, senior
The 6-5A Pitcher of the Year went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 71 innings.
Wilson Hicks
Decatur, sophomore
The Decatur second starter went 7-2 with a 1.05 ERA in 53 innings.
CATCHER
Ryan Bartholomew
Alvord, senior
The first-team 10-2A backstop hit .291 with 19 RBIs.
INFIELD
Connor Patterson
Alvord, senior
The Bulldog first baseman batted .500 with an OPS of 1.22.
Jared Riggio
Northwest, senior
The Texan second baseman batted .393, scoring 40 runs.
Ethan Herschler
Bridgeport, junior
The Bridgeport shortstop batted .400 with 22 RBIs.
Cameron Weatherly
Chico, senior
The 10-2A top offensive player hit .512 with an OPS of 1.540.
OUTFIELD
Tyler Ticknor
Decatur, senior
The leadoff hitter batted .304, scored 38 runs and stole 42 bases.
Crese Redman
Alvord, senior
The Alvord outfielder hit .266 and drove in 21 runs.
Brad Young
Paradise, senior
The first-team 8-3A selection hit .301 with 20 RBIs.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Cayde Ward
Northwest, senior
The 6-5A designated hitter drove in 42 runs, batting .343.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Brysen Meyers
Paradise, senior
The Paradise ace sported a 1.98 ERA, going 3-3 with 73 strikeouts in 59 innings.
Hunter Brill
Northwest, senior
The first-team 6-5A hurler went 7-3 with 2 saves and team-best 74 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.
CATCHER
Patrick Dorado
Paradise, senior
The Paradise catcher drove in 14 runs and scored 26. He finished with a .974 fielding percentage.
INFIELD
Dylan Couture
Boyd, junior
After missing sophomore year with a broken ankle, the first baseman came back to drive in 23 runs.
Trey Penny
Decatur, senior
The Decatur second baseman was the 9-4A top utility player, batting .276 with 23 RBIs
Creighton Witt
Boyd, junior
The Boyd shortstop had an .867 fielding percentage and knocked in 13 runs.
Jerod Blanks
Chico, junior
The first-team 10-2A infielder batted .500 with 12 RBIs.
OUTFIELD
Garrett Barnes
Northwest, senior
The Texan outfielder earned first-team 6-5A.
Michael Cole
Bridgeport, senior
The Bulls’ outfielder batted .297 and scored 18 runs.
Beau Bedford
Decatur, sophomore
The second-team 9-4A outfielder scored 17 runs and stole 13 bases.
SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
PITCHER
Brooke Vidal
Chico, senior
The Lady Dragons hurler went 6-3 and led Chico to the area round of the playoffs. She also hit .325 with 15 RBIs.
CATCHER
Shelby Hodo
Northwest, senior
The 6-5A catcher of the year hit .407 with 21 RBIs. She posted a .994 fielding percentage with one error in 154 chances.
INFIELD
Sydney Langley
Boyd, freshman
The Boyd freshman first baseman hit 4 homers and drove in 24 runs, hitting .354 and earning first-team 8-3A.
Randi Taylor
Alvord, senior
The 12-2A first-team second baseman hit .329 from the leadoff spot.
Kayleigh Pappajohn
Boyd, senior
After moving from the outfield to shortstop, the first-team 8-3A selection hit .370 and scored 28 runs with 21 RBIs.
Brooklynn Davis
Paradise, senior
Despite missing a portion of the season with a knee injury, the first-team 8-3A pick drove in 32 runs and hit .419 with 3 home runs.
OUTFIELD
Lindsey Thorpe
Boyd, senior
The first-team 8-3A center fielder batter .350 with 4 homers and 22 RBIs.
Tarah Hilton
Northwest, senior
The first-team 6-5A outfielder hit .494 with an OPS of 1.210 with 16 RBIs.
Alex Pye
Paradise, senior
The Panthers’ outfielder batted .388 with 23 RBIs, earning first-team 8-3A.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER
Kelsey Rhine
Northwest, senior
The second-team 6-5A pitcher struck out 101 in 113 innings, going 9-8 with a 2.35 ERA.
CATCHER
Jordan Salmon
Boyd, sophomore
The first-team 8-3A catcher batted .347 and struck out only five times.
INFIELD
Micheala Martin
Chico, sophomore
The Lady Dragon first baseman hit .441 with 15 RBIs.
Jules Tullos
Boyd, junior
The Lady Yellowjackets’ leadoff hitter batted .372 with an on-base percentage of .462.
McKenzie Middlebrooks
Northwest, senior
The Lady Texans shortstop hit .360 with an OPS of .851.
Laynee North
Chico, junior
The second-team 10-2A selection batted .512 and drove in 21 runs at third base.
OUTFIELD
Caitlyn Canada
Northwest, senior
The Northwest outfielder batted .397 and collected 15 RBIs.
Kailey Thomas
Paradise, junior
Playing several positions, including right field, Thomas hit .368 with 3 homers and 23 RBIs.
Kristen Whatley
Boyd, sophomore
The second-team 8-3A outfielder batted .294 and scored 15 runs.