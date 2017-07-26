Football: Wise teams look to rebuild defenses up front

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Last season, the play up front and at linebacker served as a strength of the area teams’ defensive units.

All-district performers Julian Tambunga of Alvord and Paradise’s Jared Richardson played strong up front for their squads, while Northwest’s Caden McDonald set a high bar for all linebackers with his ability to make plays from sideline to sideline.

As the start of the 2017 campaign inches closer, here’s a look at the front seven for Wise County teams:

ALVORD

Bookend defensive ends Julian Tambunga and Tristen Palmer combined for seven sacks, 23 tackles for losses and caused four fumbles last year for the Bulldogs.

Alvord must replace the pair on the defensive front and three other spots in the front seven.

“We’ll be looking at guys coming up from the JV,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “It’s going to take a yeoman’s effort to replace them. We just have to make sure we line up correctly, play physical, fast and learn a lot early.”

Zack Brown and Dain Warnick rotated in late in the season at defensive tackle. Hart said they will be working with several other players in a rotation at the spot.

The Bulldogs will turn to Wise County Defensive Newcomer of the Year Shea Buckaloo for leadership for the unit. He will be flanked by fellow starter Clayton Machal at weak linebacker. The Bulldogs will be looking for a new strong side linebacker.

In their seven losses last season, Alvord gave up an average of 500 yards. Collinsville, Electra, Petrolia and Windthorst topped 500 yards in wins.

BOYD

The Yellowjackets struggled to slow people down last year up front. Boyd gave up 334.5 yards per game rushing.

With all but one player returning in the front seven, Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins expects the defense to perform better against the run.

“We were playing a lot of people out of position last year because of a lack of depth,” Hopkins said. “This year, we have a lot more experience and people in their normal position. We’re going to be able to put a lot of people on the field that can run and get to the football.”

Boyd is also moving to the 4-3 to help against the run.

The Yellowjackets will feature a pair of speedy linebackers in Caleb Rodriguez and Allen Gaught, who both ran on Boyd relay teams in the spring.

Michael McCarmack is expected to enter the mix at middle linebacker.

At defensive end, Boyd returns Alex Silva, who will be opposite a combination of different players. Dawson White and Clay Rodriguez could see time at the spot or linebacker.

Caleb Brown is back at defensive tackle.

BRIDGEPORT

The Bulls will play in a 3-4 under new head coach Shannon Wilson.

Bridgeport will be working in several new faces on the defensive line after graduating several key members of the front seven, including linebackers Regi Lane and Abe Huerta and defensive tackle Demetri Hendrick.

Christian Hand made a big impact last year as a sophomore, making six sacks and finishing with 72 tackles.

On the defensive front, Eric Stonecheck returns along with Gonsalo Ibarra.

The Bulls allowed 390 yards per game.

CHICO

The Dragons bring back many familiar faces in the front seven, which coach Lane Wilson hopes leads to improvement.

Chico gave up 377 yards per game, inflated by the 580 yards against Valley View in a bi-district loss.

“We’re a year older, bigger and stronger,” Wilson said. “We should be able to hold our own a bit.”

At defensive tackle Chandler Lawing returns with Brodie Fitzgerald and Willie Payne at defensive end.

Logan Ellis is the team’s leading returning tackler with 68. He is back at linebacker with Justin Romines. Newcomer Colton Means could enter the mix at linebacker.

DECATUR

The Decatur Eagles spent a good share of 2016 on defense trying to fill in spots due to injuries.

While not moving people around, the Eagles picked up valuable experience that coach Mike Fuller expects to pay off this year.

“Experience always helps. The one thing you can’t predict is injuries,” Fuller said. “If we can stay healthy, we feel good about things.”

Leading tackler Harrison Haney returns at inside linebacker. He was in on 174 tackles last year. Cole Denman is back to line up beside Haney at the other inside backer spot.

Zane Hickey, Braxton Roth and Dylan Nation will factor in on the second level of the defense.

Up front, the Eagles have a lot of depth. David Carroll, Matteo Carrizales, Anderson Ramirez and Cody Ellis will all see time. Roth could also move down from linebacker to see time at end. Roth had five sacks and 12 tackles for losses last year.

NORTHWEST

The Texans graduated Wise County’s top defensive player from last year Caden McDonald, who is now at San Diego St.

But Northwest coach Bill Poe expects the Texans defense to still have several leaders in the front seven that are ready to step forward.

David Wilson returns at linebacker after making 72 tackles, including 10 for losses last year.

“He will be a force to reckon with,” Poe said.

The other linebacker spots will have new starters. Caleb Hendricks is expected to step into a spot at outside linebacker.

Malik Moore is back at nose guard to cause havoc up front along with Zach Newman.

PARADISE

On the entire defense, the Panthers bring back only two starters. Both happen to be in the front seven, defensive end Clayton Fulkerson and linebacker Will Reeves.

“It’s like in the secondary, we’ll have a lot of new players,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We’ll be able to put guys on the field that can run.”

Gage said personnel will depend a lot on who arrives for the first workout Aug. 7.

Fulkerson made 69 stops last season playing on the opposite side of Jared Richardson. Mitchell Sellers could see time at the other defensive end spot this year.

Jacob Robinson and Colby Cox could join Reeves on the second level.

Gage expects the defense to use multiple sets, switching from a 3-4 to a 4-2.